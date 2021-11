APD said Joe Angel Hernandez, 19, was with a group of people who had just been kicked out of a bar on East 6th Street called "Pour Choices" after a fight with another group. One of the people in Hernandez's group was seen "carrying an open knife," the affidavit said, and the group was outside the bar appearing to be looking for the people they fought earlier. Police stepped in since "the probability of a violent encounter, most likely including weapons, was high," the affidavit said.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO