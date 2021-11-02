CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake Energy earnings beat as oil prices rebound

By Reuters
 4 days ago
(Reuters) – Chesapeake Energy Corp on Tuesday reported adjusted net income of $269 million, or...

Houston Chronicle

How high can oil prices go?

Former BP Chairman Bob Dudley said six years ago that oil prices would be lower for longer. But that was six years ago. Today, analysts are predicting higher for longer. Crude prices are at seven-year highs — above $80 a barrel — and analysts are betting that the bull market in energy has more room to run — at least through mid-2022. Some of the country’s biggest banks, such as Goldman Sachs, have forecast oil again reaching the mystical $100-a-barrel level; Bank of America is predicting oil will reach $120 by 2022.
kfgo.com

Pipeline operators Enbridge, TC Energy profit up on crude price rebound

(Reuters) -Enbridge Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, as a rebound in demand for crude oil and products from a pandemic-hit low, boosted volumes on its pipelines. Pipeline operators have been enjoying a recovery in shipment volumes owing to oil prices touching multi-year highs on the back of...
naturalgasworld.com

MOL earnings surge on high oil, gas prices in Q3

The company's earnings soared across its upstream and downstream operations, although its gas midstream business performed poorer. Clean current cost of supply (CCS) Ebitda at Hungarian oil and gas firm MOL were up 68% year on year at $1.025bn in the third quarter, on the back of higher oil and gas prices and rebounding...
Cheddar News

Booking.com CEO on Q3 Earnings Beat, Predicts Travel Prices Will Remain High

Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to discuss the online travel company's Q3 earnings beat and the state of the travel industry. The earnings win was a sign that a sense of normalcy is slowly returning, according to Fogel, though he expressed disappointment in the Biden administration's delay allowing international vaccinated travelers into the country. He also predicted that elevated prices in areas like room bookings will remain high as travelers continue to pay more even as occupancy rates remain low.
MarketWatch

Livent Q3 sales top views, company tweaks guidance higher

Shares of Livent Corp. fell more than 5% in the extended session Thursday after the lithium producer reported mixed third-quarter results. Livent said it lost $12.6 million, or 8 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $10.5 million, or 7 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 3 cents a share. Revenue rose 43% to $103.6 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for EPS of 4 cents a share on sales of $96 million. "Continued improvement" in market conditions supported higher pricing and demand, but higher realized prices were offset by higher costs and the impact of global supply-chain disruptions, the company said. Livent tweaked higher its revenue forecast for the full year to between $390 million and $410 million, from a previous guidance between $370 million and $390 million.
etftrends.com

Soaring Oil Prices Could Push for Clean Energy Faster

Oil prices have hit over $80 a barrel and a seven-year high, and with economies pushing through pandemic recovery and a good portion of the Northern Hemisphere facing natural gas price spikes already, it could spell disaster for economies, reports Financial Times. The Biden administration, one that has been very...
investing.com

Duke Energy Earnings beat, Revenue misses In Q3

Investing.com - Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK ) reported on Thursday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Duke Energy announced earnings per share of $1.88 on revenue of $6.95B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.8 on revenue of $7.32B. Duke Energy...
naturalgasworld.com

Chesapeake Energy ups its financial outlook

The US company recently closed on the acquisition of Haynesville shale player Vine Energy. US shale player Chesapeake Energy said November 2 it increased its outlook for Ebitdax and raised its quarterly dividend for common shareholders. Chesapeake reported adjusted net income during the third quarter of $269mn. It also increased...
Reuters

New York Times earnings beat on ad rebound, subscriber growth

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co (NYT.N) reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday, as a surge in marketing spend by companies emerging from the pandemic bolstered its digital ad business. The publisher's digital ad revenue jumped 40.2% in the third quarter, putting it on a path to...
workboat.com

What will audiences learn about the state of the energy industry and oil prices at the International Workboat Show?

Questions about where things are and where they’re headed with the Global and US Energy Markets are top of mind for stakeholders across the commercial marine industry. Will the price of oil today demonstrably change over the next year? What does the current energy market makeup tell us about opportunities that could be leveraged? How should risk assessment be approached across the industry in 2022?
InvestorPlace

7 Oil Stocks That Could Be Portfolio Gushers as Prices Hit a 7-Year High

A recent report in the Wall Street Journal explained the opportunity in oil stocks succinctly. It begins by noting that Big Oil is generating massive cash flows on high oil prices. Those massive cash flows are leading to record revenues. That news in and of itself bodes well for oil...
Zacks.com

ConocoPhillips (COP) Q3 Earnings Beat on Higher Oil Prices

COP - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.77, comfortably beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53. Further, the figure significantly improved from an adjusted loss of 31 cents per share a year ago. Based in Houston, TX, one of the world’s largest independent oil and...
