The US Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Thursday against the state of Texas over a recently passed law the federal government says will unfairly restrict voting. The suit filed in federal court in San Antonio challenges the law known as SB1, which was passed in September to revamp voting and elections in the southwestern state. However the Justice Department says the measure, which prohibits drive-in voting and institutes several other restrictions on hours and mail-in ballots, violates federal voting and civil rights laws. Supporters say the law makes elections safer by protecting against fraud, but critics have said it disproportionately affects minorities' ability to vote, especially Black Americans, who tend to back Democrats.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO