Mondelez raises sales forecast on emerging markets strength

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
(Reuters) -Mondelez International Inc raised its annual sales forecast on Tuesday, as price increases for its biscuits and snacks coupled with strong demand from emerging markets helped it beat estimates in...

#Emerging Markets#Reuters#Ibes#Refinitiv
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

