It turns out, winning the NASCAR Cup Series championship last season was just the tip of the iceberg for Hendrick Motorsports. While it’s debatable Hendrick was the best organization a year ago when Chase Elliott got hot in the second half of the playoffs to earn his first championship, it was a return to the top of the mountain for Hendrick, who had last celebrated a title in 2016 with Jimmie Johnson. Even then, though, there were signs the company was going through some lean years, and Elliott’s championship came after a combined seven wins from three of its four drivers.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO