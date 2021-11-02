CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

TSA officers intercept loaded handgun in carry-on bag at La Crosse airport

By Mike Tighe
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Transportation Security Administration officers prevented a loaded handgun from making its way onboard an airplane at La Crosse Regional Airport Saturday.

During the routine screening of carry-on luggage at about 11:20 a.m., a TSA officer spotted the image of a handgun on the X-ray screen. TSA officials immediately alerted La Crosse Police.

The firearm was loaded with a round in the chamber, and the traveler is a La Crosse resident, according to the TWA. A La Crosse police officer responded to the checkpoint and secured the weapon.

The TSA did not identify the person who was transporting the gun.

“Passengers who are traveling with firearms must follow the proper procedure,” said Mark Lendavy, federal security director for Wisconsin TSA. “Pack the firearm in a locked, hard-sided case and check the bag. Guns are never allowed in carry-on luggage.”

This was the first firearm detected at an LSE checkpoint this year. One gun was stopped in 2020.

TSA may impose civil penalties of up to $13,910 per violation per person. A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100. The complete list of civil penalties is on the TSA website.

If a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck, that individual will lose TSA PreCheck privileges for a period of time.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter.

Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. Travelers should check for firearm laws in their destination jurisdiction.

The TSA has details on its website about how to travel with a firearm. Travelers also should contact their airlines, as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

