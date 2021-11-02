CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friends of Children’s Hospital golf tournament raises $171K

By Kaitlin Howell
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – More than 300 golfers participated in the 28th annual Friends of Children’s Hospital Trustmark Pro-Am Golf Tournament on October 18.

The tournament was held on three golf courses–the Country Club of Jackson, Annandale Golf Club and Reunion Golf and Country Club. Organizers said more than $171,000 was raised for the Children’s of Mississippi Child Life program.

“The Trustmark Pro Am has done it again–record-breaking participation, fundraising and comradery!” said Friends Chairman John Scarbrough. “With four hole-in-ones on four different holes by four golfers–it sounded like a PGA event out there when the ball found the cup! Very appreciative to Bob Abney, William VanDevender, Sidney Allen and Leslie Owens for their efforts on behalf of Friends of Children’s Hospital.”

Metro Jackson Heart Walk to be held on November 13

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The American Heart Association (AHA) will host the Metro Jackson Heart Walk on Saturday, November 13th at 8:00 a.m. The event will take place at The Mississippi Museum of Art. The goal of the event is to raise funds, encourage physical activity and celebrate heart attack and stroke survivors.
JACKSON, MS
