CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

OG Anunoby thriving as his role grows on the Raptors offence — while still playing stellar defence

By The Star
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey, OG Anunoby, the Raptors ask, can you get a few more points a game, take a few more shots, dish...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Video: OG Anunoby Embarrasses Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis with Elite Finish in Raptors vs Mavericks

With the likes of Kyle Lowry being traded to Miami Heat, players like OG Anunoby will have more responsibility upon their shoulders in the NBA 2021-22 Season. After injuries haunted different players in the Toronto Raptors camp in the previous season, the Eastern Conference giants will be looking to bounce back after a horrid show last year. However, during Raptors vs Mavericks, OG Anunoby knew just how to start the proceedings for his team.
NBA
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Trade for OG Anunoby, the anti-Ben Simmons

“The Philadelphia 76ers are a guard away from being contenders.”. How many times have you heard something like this? Over and over and over again? I’m not gonna lie, I’ve said it too, from CJ McCollum to Darius Garland, the idea of securing an All-Star caliber guard to complement Joel Embiid has always been front and center in my mind when it comes to trade talks.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

10 things: Raptors struggle on offence yet again in loss to Mavericks

Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 103-95 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. 1. It's no secret that the Raptors are weak on offence. They have played enough defence to be 3-0 at the start of the year, but their offence has been inept in two of the first three games. This is where the team misses Pascal Siakam the most, because for as much as fans were disappointed in his performances since the start of the pandemic, the simple fact is that he is Toronto's best offensive player. He pressures the rim, he commands double teams, he gets to the line, and when he is on the floor, everyone else can settle into more comfortable roles as secondary players. Truthfully, the Raptors would still be just average in halfcourt offence with Siakam, but even average would have them undefeated to start.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

10 things: Anunoby's efficiency in the post a promising sign for Raptors

Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 111-108 loss to the Chicago Bulls. One -- The Raptors really wanted this one, which is why it stings so much. Nick Nurse shortened his rotation, leaned heavily on his starters with Fred VanVleet leading the way at 42 minutes while OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes both played 39 apiece, and yet they still chased the entire way only to fall just short. You can't fault their effort, particularly in the second half where they gnawed at a 20-point deficit to force a one-possession chance to tie at the end, but where this team will come to regret is their execution and attention to detail.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Og Anunoby
ClutchPoints

OG Anunoby’s first half vs. Mavericks offers glimpse of Raptors’ best selves

When OG Anunoby is playing to the level he’s capable, the Toronto Raptors ascend to a different stratosphere. After a magnificent preseason in which he looked primed to sprint into a star-turning year, Anunoby has struggled to find that same consistency in regular-season play. The reasons for why this is the case, of course, have been cited many times over—this is a new role for him which entails a usage rate he’s never touched and a shot diet he’s never put into practice.
NBA
NBA

How DeMar DeRozan has played against the Raptors in his career

The Raptors face DeMar DeRozan for the first time as a member of the Bulls. It'll mark his seventh time facing the Raptors since he was traded from the franchise. On Monday, DeMar DeRozan will face the Toronto Raptors for the seventh time in his career. The previous six matchups came when he was a member of the San Antonio Spurs, making this his first time taking on his former team with the Chicago Bulls.
NBA
Columbia Missourian

Barnes, Jeff City alum Anunoby lead Raptors past Pacers

As much as Scottie Barnes has made a strong first impression in the NBA, Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse suggests the rookie could take more shots. The No. 4 overall pick in July's draft made nine of 17 shots to finish with a team-high 21 points in the Raptors' 97-94 road win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night in Indianapolis. Barnes also grabbed 12 rebounds and hit a pair of free throws with 6.2 seconds remaining to give the Raptors the final margin.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#Offence
thedailyhoosier.com

Former IU basketball star OG Anunoby set new career scoring high on Monday night

Former Indiana star OG Anunoby set a career-high on Monday night with a 36 point outburst in New York. The 24-year-old added six rebounds, two assists and a steal for Toronto. He took a season-high 27 field goal attempts and another season-high with seven free-throws. Anunoby made 13-of-27 shots overall including 4-of-12 3-pointers.
NBA
USA Today

Anunoby has career-best 36, Raptors beat Knicks 113-104

NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto Raptors were midway through a dominant third quarter when Svi Mykhailiuk's basket gave them the lead for good. It was 68-66 — the final score of the first NBA game, exactly 75 years earlier. With a shot clock and 3-pointer in today's game, the...
NBA
basketballnews.com

OG Anunoby putting an early stamp on Most Improved Player candidacy

OG Anunoby was a popular candidate to make the vaunted Leap™ heading into this season. Raptor fans were excited about him for good reason. ESPN's Zach Lowe listed him as one of the most interesting players in the league. Heck, half of our staff — including yours truly — chose Anunoby as its Most Improved Player pick.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
raptorshq.com

Anunoby’s career-high earns Raptors fourth straight win, 113-104 over Knicks

The Toronto Raptors continued their recent roll at Madison Square Garden tonight, and it was heart, hustle, and a heavy dose of OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. that got them there. The two combined to score 72 points, as Toronto came back from 15 down in the first half to beat the Knicks, 113-104.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

10 things: Raptors' OG Anunoby sets MSG on fire with career-high 36

Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 113-104 win over the New York Knicks. One -- Every Raptors win feels more satisfying because of how hard they work. The Raptors were shorthanded with Scottie Barnes joining Pascal Siakam and Yuta Watanabe on the injured reserve, going up against the 5-1 Knicks on the road, and just completely silenced Madison Square Garden.
NBA
Columbia Missourian

Jeff City alum Anunoby, Raptors top Knicks in 75th anniversary of NBA's first game

Jefferson City alum OG Anunoby scored a career-high 36 points, and the Toronto Raptors won their fourth straight by beating the Knicks 113-104 on Monday night in New York during the 75th anniversary of the NBA’s first game. Gary Trent Jr. added 26 points for the Raptors, who surged into...
NBA
ClutchPoints

OG Anunoby is proving he’s Kawhi Leonard 2.0… or even better

OG Anunoby is poised for a breakout year for the Toronto Raptors and his numbers so far are proving that he’s indeed the next man up. The 24-year old has been massively underrated over the course of his career. Anunoby has been under the radar for most casual NBA fans but the entire city of Toronto has been quite high on their young swingman as they hope to bounce back after a tough ’20-21 campaign.
NBA
AllRaptors

OG Anunoby Stars as Raptors Shock Knicks With Come From Behind Victory

There was a look of surprise on Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse's face as he read over the box score from Monday night's 113-104 victory over the New York Knicks. Knowing Nurse, it couldn't have been the career-high 36 points from OG Anunoby that shocked him. It's not that Anunoby's 13-for-27 shooting night and total takeover for the Raptors wasn't impressive, it's that Nurse doesn't care so much about any one player's offensive performance. Instead, he was looking at the lopsided shot disparity that favored the Raptors, who outshot the Knicks 99 to 76, thanks to two other numbers Nurse obsesses over, 16 forced turnovers, and 13 offensive rebounds.
NBA
chatsports.com

How the Raptors restructured their offence around new personnel

The Toronto Raptors are not exactly rife with offensive talent. When the team lost offensive mastermind Kyle Lowry this offseason and replaced him with three relatively raw youngsters in the rotation in Scottie Barnes, Dalano Banton, and Precious Achiuwa, they became a radically different team. Not only are all of those players known more for their defence than offence, but none of them have a reliable three-point shot and none of them are known as self-creators — people who can create an advantage to either score or make plays for their teammates. To make matters worse, the Raptors lost their best offensive player to start the season as Pascal Siakam recovers from shoulder surgery.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy