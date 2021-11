Eternals has a CinemaScore and it's the lowest for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thor was the previous record holder with a B+. However, this is a curious moment where some of these numbers aren't adding up. Eternals might have this distinction along with the constant chatter about its Rotten Tomatoes score. But, it's also cruising toward the chance at the best International box office of the year for Marvel. Pair that with the fact that its opening in the United States has been strong when compared with other releases and it's a bit confusing to cut through the noise. Theater-goers have enjoyed the movie, but there hasn't been the thunderous crash online that usually accompanies these films. (Give it a couple of days to settle in as more people see it.) Still, this movie was billed to be the most unique thing to come out of the MCU, and it's living up to that charge in numerous strange ways. Check out CinemaScore's post right here.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO