NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JONZARRION HARRIS, a/k/a “GEE,” age 21, a resident of Bogalusa, Louisiana, was sentenced by United States District Judge Wendy B. Vitter to 120 months’ imprisonment, 5 years of supervised release and a mandatory $500 special assessment fee after pleading guilty to five counts of an twelve-count indictment charging him and two of his brothers with several narcotics offenses, including conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five hundred (500) grams of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.

BOGALUSA, LA ・ 11 DAYS AGO