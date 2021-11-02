Baxter to Present at Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference

Since rising inflation, a decline in overall productivity, and an expanding trade deficit could heighten stock market volatility in the near term, we think it could be wise to bet on high-yielding dividend stocks Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO), Zoetis Inc . (NYSE:ZTS) and ABB Ltd (ABB) to ensure a steady income stream. These stocks have an overall ‘Strong Buy’ rating in our proprietary rating system.Companies that pay dividends are generally well established and relatively less subject to market risks. Brian Belski, BMO’s chief investment strategist, stated, “Elevated cash levels, below average payout ratios...and an unprecedented recovery in corporate earnings are setting the stage for an extended rebound in shareholder distribution.”

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO