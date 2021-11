The Atlanta Braves defeated the Houston Astros, 6-2, in Game 1 of the 2021 World Series on Tuesday night. The Braves lead the best-of-seven series by a 1-0 margin. The Braves took an early lead, with Jorge Soler becoming the first player to ever hit a home run in the first plate appearance of a World Series. Atlanta didn't stop, either, building an early 5-0 lead thanks in part to a two-run home run by Adam Duvall. The Astros were later able to get on the board, but it was too little and too late to matter.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO