Walla Walla, WA

Fire at Sears Hometown in Walla Walla may have been deliberate

By Dylan Carter
 4 days ago
Exterior of Sears in Walla Walla — Google Maps, Streetview

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Firefighters rushed to the scene of the Sears Hometown Store on the east side of Walla Walla after reports indicated that someone may have been lighting objects on fire outside of the appliance store.

According to the Walla Walla Fire Department (WWFD), crews were called to Sears Hometown at 207 E Main Street at 9:30 p.m. on Monday, November 1, 2021. Teams from Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 were dispatched and sent to the scene for reports that a staircase was on fire.

When they arrived, firefighters found the large two-story commercial structure with significant flames stemming from the west side of the building. With the help of firefighters from the City of College Place Fire Department and Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4, a full-on attack on the fire was coordinated and executed.

The fire was contained to the exterior of the building and was brought under control by 9:43 p.m. — just 13 minutes after the initial call was placed. WWFD officials say that the reporting party suggested that someone may have been burning cardboard in the stairwell, which could’ve caused this fire.

Ultimately, the building and its contents suffered an estimated $75,000 in damages during this fire. There wasn’t anyone inside the store at the time of the fire and there weren’t any injuries to firefighters.

However, the cause of the fire remains under investigation by local authorities.

