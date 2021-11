Tonight, the Saints headline Monday Night Football as they have a date with the Seattle Seahawks. As they headed into the bye week 3-2, the Saints were feeling pretty good. Outside of a few bad plays, they played extremely well on both offense and defense against the Washington Football Team. To win in Seattle tonight, they’ll need to put that behind them and focus on the Seahawks as I do not believe this will be as easy a win as people believe. Let’s dive into what could happen if the Saints win or lose.

