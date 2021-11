It has been more than a month since Daryl 'Dice' Budenski was last seen in Northfield. The 71-year-old was heard from last on September 29th, and is a lifetime Northfield resident. With deer hunters heading out into remote areas of Rice County this weekend, it wouldn't be a bad idea for hunters to keep an eye out for any signs of Daryl.

NORTHFIELD, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO