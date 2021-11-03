NYC ELECTION: Mayor-elect Eric Adams takes victory lap on morning TV, vows to 'get stuff done'

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Eric Adams will be the 110th mayor of New York City, the Associated Press projects.

The current Brooklyn borough president beat his GOP rival, Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, by a wide margin in a race that was called soon after polls closed at 9 p.m.

The historic victory means Adams will serve as the second Black mayor in New York City, after David Dinkins, and comes as the city attempts to climb back from the coronavirus pandemic.

Adams, a former NYPD captain, made public safety a cornerstone of his campaign — walking a fine line as he promised NYPD reforms while denouncing the “Defund the police” movement.

Adams has supported Mayor Bill de Blasio’s vaccine mandates, instituting an altered version of the unconstitutional “stop and frisk” police strategy as well as drastically expanding the city’s cycling infrastructure to promote healthy, emissions-free transportation.

De Blasio congratulated Adams on Twitter Tuesday night, saying Adams "embodies the greatness of our city."

“A graduate of our public schools. A decorated NYPD veteran. A brave voice for justice in our streets. A bold public servant with Brooklyn spirit and style,” de Blasio tweeted . “@EricAdamsForNY embodies the greatness of our city. He will be an outstanding mayor. Congratulations, my friend!”

NYC mayoral candidates Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa cast their ballot on Nov. 2, 2021 Photo credit Marla Diamond

Here's the latest:

WEDNESDAY 8 A.M. — MAYOR-ELECT ERIC ADAMS TAKES VICTORY LAP ON MORNING TV

Fresh off his Tuesday night win, Mayor-elect Eric Adams made the morning TV rounds Wednesday to discuss his victory and provide insight as Democrats reel from losses in Virginia and Long Island and await final results in a close race in New Jersey.

Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," the moderate Democrat promised to be a mayor who gets stuff done.

"I'm not going to be a philosophical mayor," he said. "I'm going to be a mayor that's going to be a GSD mayor. Get stuff done."

Adams, who will become only the second Black mayor in city history, defended his agenda arguing he is "practical" and "progressive."

"I am practical and I am progressive," the 61-year-old said. "We've allowed that term to be hijacked, and I'm not going to allow anyone to tell me that my policies are not progressive to deal with housing, to deal with health care, and important issues that we are facing."

Earlier Wednesday, Adams reiterated that Democrats should model his practical progressive message nationwide on CNN's "New Day."

"Let's be practical and progressive — not preach to people but provide services to people," he added.

Adams was scheduled to tout his win on local NY networks from NY1’s "Mornings on the 1" and Fox 5’s "Good Day NY" to CNBC’s "Squawk Box" and Bloomberg TV.

11:54 P.M. — ANTONIO REYNOSO ELECTED BROOKLYN BOROUGH PRESIDENT, DONOVAN RICHARDS REELECTED AS QUEENS BOROUGH PRESIDENT, AP PROJECTS

Democrat Donovan Richards was re-elected to his post as borough president, the Associated Press projected. Meanwhile, in Brooklyn, Democratic City Councilman Antonio Reynoso was elected to replace Eric Adams as the next borough president, according to the AP.

11: 24 P.M. — VITO FOSSELLA ELECTED STATEN ISLAND BOROUGH PRESIDENT, NY1 PROJECTS

Photo credit Vito Fossella/Facebook

Vito Fossella has been elected Staten Island borough president, NY1 projects.

The victory marked a major comeback for the controversial Republican candidate, who secured an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

Fossella had decided not to run for reelection as a Congressional representative back in 2008 after a DUI arrest unearthed he had a secret second family.

Fossella in his return to politics ran a deeply conservative campaign to the right of his more established primary challenger, City Councilman Steve Matteo, who Fosella framed as a "never-Trumper."

10:40 P.M. — JUMAANE WILLIAMS, BRAD LANDER GIVE VICTORY SPEECHES FOR PUBLIC ADVOCATE AND CITY COMPTROLLER RACES

Democrats Jumaane Williams, the incumbent for the city's public advocate position, and Brad Lander, a candidate for City Comptroller, both gave victory speeches Tuesday night.

NY1 projected Lander a winner, while AP projected the Public Advocate's race for Williams.

Lander pledged to make sure he used his post as budget watchdog to make sure COVID-19 funding gets distributed to communities in need and that affordable housing gets built.

"I ran for New York City comptroller and I am so proud to have your support to be the next New York City comptroller to help us rise to those challenges," Lander, a City Councilman who will replace one-time mayoral candidate Scott Stringer, told supporters.

"I'll fight to make sure that American Rescue Plan funding reaches every single neighborhood from southeast Queens to the northwest Bronx," Lander said. "I'll make sure that we're not wasting our tax dollars on so-called housing subsidies that don't build real affordable housing and spend it on programs that build real affordable housing in our neighborhoods for all our people."

Williams, who has announced a run for governor in 2022, said he and Lander had both helped bring progressive values into mainstream New York City politics.

"About a decade ago people looked at me and Brad and said we were too far left, we were too progressive, we were limited in what we could do in this city and today we're two citywide elected officials," Williams said. "Our message works and people believe in it... I just want to say thank you all to everybody for electing me to be your public advocate for the fifth time in the past two years so that I can finally begin my first full term. It's truly unbelievable."

Democrats Jumaane Williams, the incumbent for the city's public advocate position, and Brad Lander, a candidate for City Comptroller, both gave victory speeches Tuesday night.

NY1 projected Lander a winner, while Williams' race wasn't yet officially called.

Lander pledged to make sure he used his post as budget watchdog to make sure COVID-19 funding gets distributed to communities in need and that affordable housing gets built.

"I ran for New York City comptroller and I am so proud to have your support to be the next New York City comptroller to help us rise to those challenges," Lander, a City Councilman who will replace one-time mayoral candidate Scott Stringer, told supporters.

"I'll fight to make sure that American Rescue Plan funding reaches every single neighborhood from southeast Queens to the northwest Bronx," Lander said. "I'll make sure that we're not wasting our tax dollars on so-called housing subsidies that don't build real affordable housing and spend it on programs that build real affordable housing in our neighborhoods for all our people."

Williams, who has announced a run for governor in 2022, said he and Lander had both helped bring progressive values into mainstream New York City politics.

"About a decade ago people looked at me and Brad and said we were too far left, we were too progressive, we were limited in what we could do in this city and today we're two citywide elected officials," Williams said. "Our message works and people believe in it... I just want to say thank you all to everybody for electing me to be your public advocate for the fifth time in the past two years so that I can finally begin my first full term. It's truly unbelievable."

10:05 P.M.— ERIC ADAMS GIVE PASSIONATE VICTORY SPEECH, JOINED BY GOV. HOCHUL

Eric Adams gave a long, passionate victory speech Tuesday night promising to unite the city, thanking his family and supporters.

“It doesn’t matter if you are in Borough Park in a Hassidic community; if you’re in Flatbush in a Korean community; if you’re in Sunset Park in a Chinese community; if you’re in Rockaway...all of you had the power to fuel us,” Adams said. “We are so divided right now. And we’re missing the beauty of our diversity. We have to end all of this division.”

Adams added, “Today we take off the intramural jersey and we put on one jersey: team New York.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul appeared briefly, pledging to work together and stop an era of bickering between City Hall and Albany that the Cuomo administration had instigated against Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Adams, who has been a close political ally of Mayor Bill de Blasio, pledged to take the city “in a new direction” and “serve the people of this city” as it claws back from the pandemic.

To fight what he described as a "three-headed monster" — COVID-19, crime, and economic stresses — he pledged better childcare, healthcare and affordable housing. He said he’d deliver universal childcare to “develop these young minds before they get into pre-k.”

“We are in this together. We will find a way to get through this together,” Adams said.

10:00 P.M. — VANESSA GIBSON ELECTED BRONX BOROUGH PRESIDENT, AP PROJECTS

Democrat Vanessa Gibson has been elected Bronx Borough President, the Associated Press projects.

Gibson, a City Council member representing the west Bronx, has served as chair of the committee on oversight and investigations as well as the chair of the committee on public safety.

9: 50 P.M. — GOP MAYORAL CANDIDATE CURTIS SLIWA GIVES CONCESSION SPEECH

Curtis Sliwa gave his concession speech before 10 p.m. Tuesday, saying he believes his campaign blending "compassion" for the poor and robust public safety policy should be the new direction for the local Republican Party.

Sliwa said he would support Adams as the next mayor.

"I am pledging my support to the new mayor Eric Adams because we're all going to have to coalesce together in harmony, in solidarity, if we're going to save this city that we love," Sliwa said. "I pledge him my support. I concede publicly and it's time for New York City to move in a new direction."

9: 43 P.M. — MARK LEVINE ELECTED MANHATTAN BOROUGH PRESIDENT, AP PROJECTS

Photo credit Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Riverside Park Conservancy

Mark Levine has been elected Manhattan borough president, the Associated Press projects.

Levine, a Democratic City Councilman representing northern Manhattan, was a leading local voice during the coronavirus pandemic as the chair of the council's health committee.

He will be replacing current Democratic Borough President Gale Brewer, a former City Council woman herself who is running to return to the legislative body.

9:28 P.M. — ALVIN BRAGG ELECTED MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEY, AP PROJECTS

Photo credit Ron Adar / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Democrat Alvin Bragg has been elected Manhattan's first Black district attorney, the Associated Press projects.

Bragg, 48, handedly defeated Republican Thomas Kenniff on Tuesday and will will will inherit an ongoing tax fraud investigation of former President Donald Trump.

Bragg has said he wants to "shrink the system" and look for alternatives to prosecuting small "crimes of poverty."

8 P.M. — ADAMS, SLIWA TEAMS GET READY AT HQs

The teams of Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa are filing into their respective headquarters as the final minutes to vote tick by.

6:30 P.M. -- SARAH JESSICA PARKER: 'THANK YOU POLL WORKERS!!!'

Sarah Jessica Parker is among the city's celebs who made sure to cast their ballots Tuesday.

"Thank you Poll Workers!!! Hospitable, helpful and still energetic at the end of what we all know has been a long day! X, SJ," the actress, who lives in a townhouse in Greenwich Village with actor husband Matthew Broderick, wrote.

The 56-year-old "Sex and the City" star's shoutout to poll workers was accompanied by a photo of an "I Voted" sticker provided to voters by the Board of Election at poll sites.

3 P.M. — ANDREW YANG VOTES IN HIS FIRST NYC MAYORAL ELECTION

Former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang, who left the Democratic Party last month, cast his first ballot in a NYC mayoral race on Tuesday.

The previous frontrunner who finished in fourth during the Democratic mayoral primary in June reportedly did not respond to a New York Times reporter about his choice for mayor.

Yang previously defended his decision not to vote in each mayoral election from 2001 to 2017 during the primary campaign.

“The nomination process has been something that has been dominated by folks who have been longtime figures in city politics, typically, and I think I and many other New Yorkers saw city politics and didn't think it was going to be as central to the success or failure of the city because times were very good and prosperous and there was a sense of security in New York City,” he said at the time.

Yang tweeted an image of his "I Voted" sticker on the cover of his book "Forward: Notes On The Future Of Our Democracy" — where he announced the creation of a third party: "The Forward Party."

12 P.M. — MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO CASTS HIS BALLOT AMID QUESTIONS ABOUT NEXT MOVE

Mayor Bill de Blasio cast his ballot for his hopeful successor Eric Adams Tuesday afternoon at the Park Slope Library polling site.

At his daily news conference earlier Tuesday, de Blasio encouraged New Yorkers to vote until the polls close at 9 p.m., to vote "yes" on the city's five ballot measures and for Adams.

"I am looking forward to voting for New York City's next mayor, Eric Adams, my fellow Brooklynite, who I think is going to do a fantastic job," he said. "I'm also encouraging all New Yorkers to vote yes on the five ballot initiatives that will do so much to help us fight the climate crisis and to improve and strengthen our democracy. So, I urge a yes vote on all of those."

After he commented on his endorsements, de Blasio said he wanted "to continue in public service" a week after he filed paperwork to potentially run for governor.

"I do want to do more for the people of this city and this state," he added.

Click here for more information on the five ballot measures .

11 A.M. — REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ SHARES HER BALLOT PICKS

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged her New York social media followers to vote for progressives across the state and for each NYC ballot measure.

"NY: We have a number of history-making City Council races on the ballot, @Indiawaltonbflo in Buffalo, and progressives across the state," she tweeted. "Vote YES on ALL 5 ballot initiatives, which improve voting rights and establish the right to clean water & air."

Photo credit @repaoc/Instagram

10 A.M. — CURTIS SLIWA SHOWS UP TO VOTE AT UPPER WEST SIDE SITE

Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa brought his cat Gizmo to vote at Frank McCourt High School on West 85th St. between Columbus and Amsterdam Avenues.

Sliwa, wearing his signature red beret and a "Curtis Sliwa for NYC mayor" jacket, arrived at the Upper West Side polling site holding the feline, Gizmo, which was wrapped in a red blanket.

The Guardian Angels founder was briefly halted from voting over his jacket and had to leave Gizmo behind as he voted because pets were not allowed inside the polling place.

"Last Saturday we were permitted to have Gizmo come with us. Last Saturday, first day of early voting, we were able to wear our garb. We came in, there was very few voters, we left. Nobody was influenced by our presence," Sliwa said. "Somehow, me standing here in this jacket, will influence the outcome of the election in the City of New York. How crazy is that? How insane is that?"

He was eventually permitted to vote with his jacket on.

8 A.M. — ATTORNEY GENERAL LETITIA JAMES VOTES IN BROOKLYN

Fresh off announcing her run for New York governor, Letitia James cast her ballot at Brooklyn's P.S. 11 Purvis J. Behan Elementary School.

New York Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Letitia James files her ballot on Election Day at P.S. 11 Purvis J. Behan Elementary on November 02, 2021 in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. New Yorkers head to the polls today to decide who will become the 110th mayor of NYC. Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams is the frontrunner ahead of Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa. Photo credit Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

New York Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Letitia James casts her vote on Election Day at P.S. 11 Purvis J. Behan Elementary on November 02, 2021 in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. New Yorkers head to the polls today to decide who will become the 110th mayor of NYC. Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams is the frontrunner ahead of Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa. Photo credit Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

James spent Monday night with Democratic mayoral nominee Eric Adams and other Democratic candidates at a rally in Harlem.

New York Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Letitia James hugs an election worker as she prepares to file her ballot on Election Day at P.S. 11 Purvis J. Behan Elementary on November 02, 2021 in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. New Yorkers head to the polls today to decide who will become the 110th mayor of NYC. Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams is the frontrunner ahead of Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa. Photo credit Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

New York Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Letitia James gives an interview after voting on Election Day at P.S. 11 Purvis J. Behan Elementary on November 02, 2021 in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. New Yorkers head to the polls today to decide who will become the 110th mayor of NYC. Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams is the frontrunner ahead of Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa. Photo credit Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

7 A.M. — ERIC ADAMS CASTS HIS BALLOT IN BROOKLYN

An emotional Eric Adams cast his ballot in the mayoral election, which he is heavily favored to win.

The Brooklyn borough president got emotional speaking about his late mom after voting at P.S. 81 in Bed-Stuy.

"The city has abandoned people like mom so I'm just hoping people exercise their right to voice that we don't want to be abandoned anymore," Adams said. "Every little boy or girl who was ever told they’ll never amount to anything, every child with a learning disability, every inmate sitting in Rikers, every dishwasher, this is for all of you."

Adams addressed reporters and supporters while holding a large, framed picture of his mother, which he had placed an "I voted" sticker on.

6 A.M. — POLLS OPEN IN NEW YORK CITY

Polls are now open in New York City where voters are deciding who will replace Bill de Blasio as mayor.

Democrat Eric Adams, a former NYPD captain who is now the Brooklyn borough president, is going up against Republican Curtis Sliwa, a radio host and founder of the Guardian Angels.

Adams is scheduled to vote later in the morning in Bedford-Stuyvesant and Sliwa will cast his ballot on the Upper West Side.

Polls close at 9 p.m.