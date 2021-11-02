CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Activision shares fall on dismal holiday forecast, change in Blizzard leadership

 4 days ago

(Adds details on co-lead, shares)

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Activision Blizzard Inc shares fell 10% on Tuesday after Blizzard co-lead Jen Oneal decided to step down just after three months in the role and the company forecast underwhelming quarterly adjusted sales.

Oneal, who was appointed alongside Mike Ybarra, said she is leaving at the end of the year to focus more on diversity in the gaming industry.

Activision is grappling with claims over sexual harassment and discrimination at its workplace. Last month, Chief Executive Bobby Kotick had asked the company’s board to reduce his total compensation until its gender-related goals.

Meanwhile, as the pandemic-related curbs eased, Activision’s total monthly active users in the third quarter remained unchanged at 390 million compared to a year earlier, indicating signs of slowing demand for games.

The company, which faces a stiff competition from rivals Electronic Arts Inc and Take-Two, also said in-game net bookings were consistent with the third quarter of 2020.

Activision, which is all set to launch its new “Call of Duty” title and has a strong pipeline that includes titles like “Overwatch 2” and “Diablo Immortal”, said it expects fourth-quarter adjusted sales to be $2.78 billion.

Analysts were expecting it to be $2.93 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The Santa Monica, California-based company’s adjusted sales for the third quarter was $1.88 billion, in line with Wall Street’s expectations. (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Comments / 0

Cheddar News

Booking.com CEO on Q3 Earnings Beat, Predicts Travel Prices Will Remain High

Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to discuss the online travel company's Q3 earnings beat and the state of the travel industry. The earnings win was a sign that a sense of normalcy is slowly returning, according to Fogel, though he expressed disappointment in the Biden administration's delay allowing international vaccinated travelers into the country. He also predicted that elevated prices in areas like room bookings will remain high as travelers continue to pay more even as occupancy rates remain low.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Why Is Everyone Talking About Activision Blizzard Stock?

Activision Blizzard posted weak guidance for the holiday quarter. Blizzard delayed two of its most eagerly anticipated games as one of its new leaders resigned after just three months on the job. Blizzard continues to deal with the fallout from its sexual harassment and discrimination scandal. Back in late July,...
BUSINESS
gamesindustry.biz

King, Blizzard push Activision Blizzard to Q3 growth

Activision Blizzard today reported its third quarter financial results, showing a sales drop for the Call of Duty-driven Activision division that was offset by gains in the Blizzard and King segments. For the three months ended September 30, Activision Blizzard reported revenues up 6% year-over-year to $2.07 billion, with net...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Activision Blizzard Earnings beat, Revenue Inline In Q3

Investing.com - Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI ) reported on Tuesday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that was inline with expectations. Activision Blizzard announced earnings per share of $0.72 on revenue of $1.88B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.697 on revenue of $1.88B. Activision Blizzard...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
