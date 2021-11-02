Enhanced Pumpkin-Flavored Coffees

With the closure of Dick & Jenny's came Mister Mao, owned and operated by wife and husband team Chef Sophina Uong and William "Wildcat" Greenwell. The veteran culinary and cocktail whizzes are no strangers to the upscale restaurant scene; you've probably sampled their stuff at Rockrose (Uong) or the Elysian Bar (Greenwell). But for the last couple of months, they tested out the flavors that would eventually be featured at Mister Mao on the small scale, popping up around town at places including Zony Mash Brewery. Now that Mister Mao has entered the scene as a full-on brick-and-mortar, Chef Uong, bar genius Greenwell, and the whole staff have a place to let their imaginations and skills flourish.
