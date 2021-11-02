CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Enhanced Pumpkin-Flavored Coffees

By Niko Pajkovic
TrendHunter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetter-for-you coffee brand Super Coffee has announced the launch of its fall lineup, which consists of three new products: Maple Pumpkin Super Coffee, Super Pods, and vegan Super Creamer. Super Coffee's...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Notice This On an Avocado, Don't Eat It, Experts Say

There are few better feelings in the kitchen than when you slice an avocado open to find a ripe, green specimen. Conversely, when you cut one open only to discover that the fruit is already past its prime, the disappointment is all too real. But experts say there's an even more important reason not to pick the wrong avocados: when they ultimately go rancid, they can be downright dangerous for your health. Read on to learn how to spot a spoiled avocado to slash your risk of a problem.
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

Does Pumpkin Pie Need To Be Refrigerated?

So, you've baked up a beautiful homemade pumpkin pie from scratch. Or, maybe you just got home from Costco and have carried a store bought pumpkin pie from the car to the kitchen. Now what? Can that pumpkin pie stay on the counter or do you need to refrigerate it? Read on to find out!
FOOD & DRINKS
LIVESTRONG.com

How to Cook Sweet Potatoes by Boiling Them First

Sweet potatoes are a classic side dish full of nutrients and benefits. This versatile root vegetable takes many forms: mashed potatoes, baked potatoes, breakfast potatoes and so on. Though the final result is delicious, making sweet potatoes can be a time-consuming task — baking a sweet potato can take nearly...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin#Vitamins#Vegan#Calorie#Food Drink#Super Pods#Super Coffee#Super Coffees#Mct
warwickadvertiser.com

Flavor-packed brews and good vibes

Any given weekend, Tin Barn Brewing in Sugar Loaf, N.Y. is bustling with beer drinkers; families ordering pizzas and IPAs, friends gathering over pints, dog owners sipping beer outside with their pups. And though still fairly new to Orange County’s craft beer scene, Tin Barn is well on its way...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
TrendHunter.com

Fruity Cereal-Flavored Milks

Fans of cereal milk will be thrilled to hear that Nestle is planning on releasing a new product called Nestle Sensations Froot Loops Cereal Flavored Milk. Set to roll out at retailers nationwide starting in January of 2022, Nestle Sensations Froot Loops Cereal Flavored Milk is sure to be a hit among those who like sweetened dairy-based drinks. The taste of the new drink is described as "sweet citrus flavor and the delicious taste of toasted cereal." In other words, it's meant to taste just like the milk that's left over after you finish a bowl of Froot Loops cereal.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Water Flavoring

Has introduced a line of 100% sugar-free microdrinks. Formulated into a cube shape, the tablets are dropped into clean drinking water to add flavors made from plant extracts and fruits. With every package sold, the company collects one plastic bottle from the environment.
FOOD & DRINKS
cincinnatimagazine.com

Coffee Culture

It doesn’t matter if you’re a coffee connoisseur or a decaf-only person—there’s something special about a truly great coffee shop. At these 32 spots you can meet the roasters, baristas, and coffee pros who deliver the beans and brews that keep our city running. By By Lauren Fisher, Jaclyn Youhana...
RESTAURANTS
ccenterdispatch.com

Fresh, Better-for-You Fruit Flavor

(Family Features) Whether you’re enjoying a special occasion or simply spending deserved time with loved ones, you can gather at breakfast or brunch and enjoy this easy-to-make, divine pancake that tickles taste buds and delivers a satisfying start to the day. Add the naturally sweet taste of fruit to the...
RECIPES
whereyat.com

Mister Mao Fascinates With Flavor

With the closure of Dick & Jenny's came Mister Mao, owned and operated by wife and husband team Chef Sophina Uong and William "Wildcat" Greenwell. The veteran culinary and cocktail whizzes are no strangers to the upscale restaurant scene; you've probably sampled their stuff at Rockrose (Uong) or the Elysian Bar (Greenwell). But for the last couple of months, they tested out the flavors that would eventually be featured at Mister Mao on the small scale, popping up around town at places including Zony Mash Brewery. Now that Mister Mao has entered the scene as a full-on brick-and-mortar, Chef Uong, bar genius Greenwell, and the whole staff have a place to let their imaginations and skills flourish.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
TrendHunter.com

Sweetly Flavored Bread Products

The new Sara Lee Artesano Sweet Loaves Bread is being launched by the brand as an extension of the core namesake lineup to provide with a way to shake up their favorite recipes. The bread comes in two flavors including Maple & Brown Sugar and Cinnamon, which are both formulated to have the same soft texture as the original offerings in the core lineup. Each of the flavored breads are crafted without any artificial colors, preservatives, flavors or high-fructose corn syrup in the mix.
RECIPES
fitfoodiefinds.com

Flavorful Vegetarian Chili

Vegetarian Chili so tasty you won’t even know it’s meatless. This vegetarian chili recipe is made with beans, sweet potato, diced tomatoes, and a delicious homemade chili seasoning. Best Vegetarian Chili Recipe. Take meatless Monday up a notch with the best vegetarian chili recipe on the internet! This one-pot meal...
RECIPES
WFMZ-TV Online

Fruity Fall Flavors for Dessert

(Culinary.net) Comfort food typically calls to mind soups, stews and hearty meals meant to warm you up on a chilly day. However, you can also turn to tasty treats as a way to end a cold day on a hot note. For example, warm fruits baked into a crisp dessert...
RECIPES
wfla.com

Best coffee

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you enjoy the occasional cup during the day or practically live off the stuff, coffee is a staple beverage for a huge number of people across the globe. Buying the right coffee can mean the difference between a truly delicious cup of joe and one that is better poured down the drain.
FOOD & DRINKS
delawaretoday.com

8 Delaware Coffee Shops Offering Pumpkin Specialities This Fall

These seasonal favorites spotlight warm and cozy flavors like pumpkin spice, turmeric, chai, cinnamon and toasted marshmallow. Enjoy the flavors of autumn at some of Delaware’s top coffee shops this season. While you’re out and about, grab a coffee and pair it with a seasonal treat like a cinnamon bun, crumb cake, pumpkin roll or brownie. One shop in our roundup even serves up a seasonal sandwich. Scroll below for some of the pumpkin-themed specials across the state.
RESTAURANTS
WFMZ-TV Online

Celebrate the Flavors of Fall

Use a pantry staple to spice up comfort food classics. (Family Features) As chilly weather sets in and days get shorter, comfort food favorites once again fill menus. While traditional flavor combinations typically hold a special place in many families’ hearts and on their plates, there is almost always room to add new and exciting flavors to tried-and-true favorites.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy