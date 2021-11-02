CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

ArcBest Reports $63.7M Profit for Q3, Beats Earnings Expectations

By Arkansas Business Staff
Arkansas Business
 6 days ago

ArcBest Corp. of Fort Smith on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $63.7 million, up from $29.4 million in the same quarter a year ago. The freight transportation and logistics company posted revenue for fiscal 2021 of $1.02 billion, which the company said was the best quarterly figure in its...

www.arkansasbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Purple Innovation stock sinks after double downgrade at BofA a day before earnings

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc. tumbled to a 14-month low before paring some losses, after BofA Securities analyst swung to bearish from bullish on the mattress maker a day before earnings, citing "weak" online trends and a new "big" competitive threat. The stock fell as much as 7.9% to an intraday low of $17.95, the lowest price seen since Sept. 8, 2020, before bouncing to be down just 2.1% in morning trading. BofA analyst Chris Nagle double downgraded the stock to sell from buy, more than halved his stock price target to $16 from $36. "Our more cautious view...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arcbest Corp#Fleetnet
MarketWatch

Expensify raises expected pricing of IPO

Expensify Inc. on Monday raised the expected pricing range for its upcoming initial public offering. The company, which aims to simplify the process of building expense reports, now expects an IPO price of $25 to $27 a share. The company previously expected $23 to $25 a share. Expensify plans to offer 2.61 million shares through the IPO, while selling shareholders plan to offer 7.12 million. The company would raise about $70.5 million at the high end of its raised range. Expensify generated $65.0 million in revenue during the first six months of 2021, up from $40.6 million in the first six months of 2020. The company also generated $14.7 million in net income during the first six months of the year, up from $3.5 million in the first six months of 2020. Expensify is looking to go public amid a 20% rise in the Renaissance IPO ETF over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 is up 34% over that span.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

AMC Expected to See 500 Percent Revenue Jump in Q3 Earnings Report

Christine Short, VP of research at corporate event data firm Wall Street Horizon, joined Cheddar to discuss AMC's upcoming Q3 earnings report. Short said that she expects the movie theater chain to see another quarter of growth with a 500 percent increase in revenue as people continue to return to theaters. She also noted AMC is expected to show a strong Q4 with a return to the $1 billion mark for the first time since before the pandemic and discussed its plans for diversifying revenue streams with retail popcorn sales and accepting bitcoin payments.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

New Relic shares hurdle 14% on sales, earnings beat

Shares of New Relic Inc. initially jumped 14% in extended trading Monday after the maker of cloud-based software reported fiscal second-quarter results that topped Street estimates and raised guidance for fiscal 2022. New Relic reported a net loss of $48.1 million, or 84 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $47.9 million, or 79 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, Relic lost $6.4 million, or 10 cents a share. Revenue jumped 18% to $195.7 million from $166.1 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a net loss of 13 cents a share on revenue of $182.2 million. New Relic's stock is up 39% so far in 2021, while the broader S&P 500 index has gained 25% this year.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

SmileDirectClub stock down more than 20% after wider loss, lower sales for Q3

SmileDirectClub Inc. shares tanked more than 20% in the extended session Monday after the maker of clear plastic aligners reported a wider quarterly loss and sales missed the mark, saying it ran against macroeconomic headwinds. SmileDirect lost $89 million, or 23 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with $13 million, or 11 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue fell 18% to $138 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected a loss of 14 cents a share on sales of $183 million. "We are disappointed with our third-quarter results driven by the macroeconomic headwinds that are influencing the spending of our core demographic," Chief Executive David Katzman said in a statement. The company guided for full-year 2021 revenue in a range between $630 million and $650 million. The analysts surveyed by FactSet expect 2021 revenue around $758 million. SmileDirect shares ended the regular trading day flat.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why MP Materials Stock Took Off Like a Rocket

Investors' reaction to MP Materials' (NYSE:MP) big earnings beat last week was... underwhelming. On Thursday evening, MP Materials reported $99.8 million in Q3 2021 revenue, where Wall Street had expected less than $74 million. Instead of the Street's predicted $0.16-per-share profit, MP Materials earned $0.23 per share -- and so the stock declined 1.2% Friday.
STOCKS
Inside Indiana Business

Elanco Reports Q3 Earnings

GREENFIELD - Greenfield-based Elanco Animal Health Inc. (NYSE: ELAN) is reporting a third quarter net loss of $104 million, compared to a loss of $135 million during the same period a year ago. The company says Q3 revenue was $1.3 billion, an increase of 27%, caused by increased scale and diversification resulting from the Bayer Animal Health acquisition in August 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Arkansas Business

Uniti Group's Q3 Profit Up 486%

Uniti Group Inc. of Little Rock announced Thursday third-quarter income of $43.7 million, or 17 cents per share, up nearly 486% from $7.46 million, or 4 cents per share, in the same quarter of 2020. Third-quarter revenue for the publicly traded real estate investment trust (Nasdaq: UNIT) and Windstream spinoff...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Coinspeaker

MRNA Stock Down 18%, Moderna Reports Lower-than-Expected Q3 2021 Earnings

Moderna earned $7.70 per share for its latest quarter versus the $9.05 Refinitiv consensus estimate. Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), a biotechnology company that focuses on messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, saw its shares tumble more than 17% on Thursday after reporting weaker than expected Q3 earnings results. Additionally, the drugmaker cut its Covid-19 vaccine sales forecast for the year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sportico

DraftKings Reports Mixed Q3 Earnings as Gamblers Beat the Odds

DraftKings shares are relatively flat Friday afternoon, after the gaming company released mixed third quarter earnings. One of the more interesting aspects of the results involves the oddities of the 2021 NFL season. DraftKings reported $213 million in revenue for the third quarter, in line with its guidance but about $20 million shy of average analyst estimates. Executives said the company faced a $25 million revenue headwind related to the unexpected success of gamblers at its sportsbook, largely driven by primetime NFL games. Those are the most-watched (and most bet) regular season sporting events in the U.S., and the public usually backs...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Illumina Clocks 40% Growth In Q3; Earnings Beat Expectations

Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) reported Q3 revenues of $1.11 billion, +40% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $1.04 billion. Consolidated Product revenues were $978 million, while Service and other revenues were $130 million. "Illumina's financial results again exceeded expectations in the third quarter led by record shipments for both clinical and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy