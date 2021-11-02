CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2019 Chevy K5 Blazer Conversion Two-Door Hits SEMA

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 4 days ago
This incredible build combines everything great about a classic with the performance of a modern SUV and its amazing!

The newest generation of the famous Chevy Tahoe is quite possibly the highest performance variation that the instantly recognizable SUV ever to hit the American road. This comes in the form of a general maximum of 420 horsepower from the factory, a fabulous interior, and remarkable capability and utility both on and off the road. That intense performance is fantastic for an SUV and has made the Chevy Tahoe a household name. But, of course, the Tahoe isn't the only incredibly desirable Chevy utility vehicle. Another incredible truck held near and dear to the hearts of Americans everywhere is the Chevy K5 Blazer. This crazy canyon climber was regarded as one of America's first SUVs. So what happens when you combine these two beautiful machines?

Check out a SEMA show stopper here.

This build sets out to answer exactly that question as it takes the frame, chassis, and powertrain of a 2019 Chevy Tahoe Z71 and adds a ton of classic GM style to create the perfect crossover between generations. Under the hood is a 5.3-liter L83 Ecotec3 V8 engine which produces an incredible 355 horsepower and 383 ft/lbs of torque. All of that power is pushed through the body of this two-door custom body which was made to fit the style of a 1972 Chevy K5 Blazer. All four wheels are driven by the standard Chevy four-wheel-drive system, which has proven highly reliable and well-engineered.

The exterior is painted in a blue and white two-tone, which pays homage to the first generation with an instantly recognizable early '70s design. An insane amount of work has gone into making this masterful mashup of modernity and vintage styling. All of that hard work will be put on display for the 2021 SEMA auto show for the entire automotive world to see, and we hope it gets the praise that an intense build like this deserves.

