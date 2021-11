I think we’d have to say this coaching search hasn’t had a very auspicious start for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The warning sign occurred when they fired Matt Wells and it was initially reported by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. It smelled like a warning on the TCU side, “hey, Tech is about to get going on chasing the most promising coach who’d be interesting and qualified to lead a Big 12 program based in Texas and dependent on the DFW Metroplex.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO