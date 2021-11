The Chicago White Sox were better than the Chicago Cubs in every way this year. The White Sox won their division with ease and the Cubs finished in 4th place with a record of 71-91. Being 20 games under .500 is a direct result of many mistakes made by the organization leading up to 2021. They won the World Series in 2016 and things have been horrible since that moment.

