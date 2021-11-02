CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

DOJ's Access to Justice office reopens in moment of crisis and opportunity

By Hassan Kanu
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afz6m_0ckYnFdB00

(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department reopened the Office for Access to Justice on Friday, a unit created in 2016 to help low-income Americans who need legal representation.

The move fulfills a promise by President Joe Biden to restore and reinvigorate the office, which had been shut down during Donald Trump’s administration. The unit, established five years ago to integrate legal aid into the work of federal agencies and state and local governments, will have at least eight staffers, with a $6 million budget, according to the White House's latest budget submission.

The Biden administration also released the 2021 report of the Legal Aid Interagency Roundtable, which brings together more than two dozen federal agencies to collaborate on addressing legal service challenges, especially with regard to low-income communities and people of color.

Around 85% of the civil legal problems that low-income Americans face receive inadequate legal assistance or none at all, according to a 2017 “Justice Gap Report” by the Legal Services Corp. Those legal matters relate to employment, eviction and foreclosure, domestic violence and other issues of family law, debt collection and more.

On average, only one civil legal aid attorney is available per 10,000 lower-income Americans, even when considering pro bono and other services by nonprofits, law firms and law school clinics, in addition to government-funded programs, according to the National Center for Access to Justice.

Against that background, legal service providers like Kentucky Legal Aid are facing a 3,471% increase in unemployment claims since the start of the pandemic, or a 200% increase in eviction cases at Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, for example.

DeAnna Hoskins, a former Justice Department advisor and president of JustLeadershipUSA, said that reinstating the Access to Justice office was a key demand in her organization’s push to address inequities of access to legally guaranteed services and protections.

“We commend the current administration for this step, but JustLeadershipUSA will continue to advocate for legislation and new frameworks at the national level to drive change across our country," Hoskins said in a press release. “Voices of those who have been directly impacted by the criminal justice system must be heard in order to bring justice and equity to all."

The Roundtable report released in September focuses on various initiatives in the legal system and government services that have emerged largely in response to the multiple crises caused – or exposed – by the COVID-19 pandemic, and how the federal government can learn from those programs to frame the Access to Justice office’s work going forward. It highlights the tremendous opportunity the office and Roundtable have to drive further innovation to expand access to justice in the federal and state legal systems, even beyond the pandemic.

The report notes there are state eviction diversion efforts and cross-agency programs to speed up the disbursing of emergency aid to address the housing crisis. It also cites jurisdictions that “explored innovative ways” to reduce their incarcerated population and reduce the risk of virus transmission, including by pausing cash bail; reducing or waiving fees – like for electronic home monitoring or diabetic supplies while in jail — and stopping the practice of jailing people for technical violations, like failing to check in while on probation, among other initiatives.

Michigan Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack told me the reestablishment of the office is encouraging, because the federal government can play a unique role in “supporting and scaling up some of the best ideas we’re seeing in state courts right now” to address the multiple crises caused by the pandemic, as well as longstanding inequities of access to legal services.

She stressed that most justice system problems play out in state courts, which hear more than 90% of criminal and civil cases.

“Many people are left to navigate a system that has all these funky rules, and sometimes you can’t even figure out where they’re written down,” McCormack said. “These are issues that dramatically impact families and communities, and this administration seems to really appreciate that they're state court issues, and that the federal government can play a really important role” in improving legal access.

McCormack is leading Michigan’s “Justice for All” effort, which is targeting and addressing justice gaps in that state’s system. It includes a group focused specifically on translating and simplifying legal forms and information into easy-to-understand language, among other efforts.

The Roundtable report cautions that the pandemic has “exacerbated the long history of racial disparities in our criminal justice system,” and that the proportion of Black people incarcerated has increased in some places even as they implemented reforms to reduce their incarcerated populations in response to the pandemic.

The report also cites studies showing the efficacy of embedding lawyers in the healthcare system – noting that “at least 163 federally-funded health centers” across the U.S. “deployed medical-legal partnerships” during the pandemic.

The government “should continue to explore these partnerships to mitigate civil legal problems, and their resulting health consequences, whenever possible,” the interagency group said.

The collaborative structure of the Access to Justice office – and the invention necessitated by the pandemic – presents a unique opportunity to lay the groundwork for broader, more sustainable improvements in access to justice.

“We’ll see who they staff up” the office with, but “this is exciting and feels different to me,” McCormack said. “There’s a lot of momentum and this could really be a transformational moment for access to justice.”

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Hassan Kanu writes about access to justice, race, and equality under law. Kanu, who was born in Sierra Leone and grew up in Silver Spring, Maryland, worked in public interest law after graduating from Duke University School of Law. After that, he spent five years reporting on mostly employment law. He lives in Washington, D.C. Reach Kanu at hassan.kanu@thomsonreuters.com

Comments / 0

Related
mediaite.com

BREAKING: Fifth Circuit HALTS Biden Vaccine Mandate on Businesses Over ‘Grave’ Constitutional Concerns

President Joe Biden‘s rule forcing businesses of over 100 employees to mandate the Covid vaccine has been temporarily halted by the Fifth Circuit court of appeals. Attorneys general for several states, including Texas, Louisiana, and Utah, joined advocacy and business groups in the petition, which is not the only legal challenge faced by the administration over the rule.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
fox2detroit.com

Federal workers offer first test of Biden vaccine mandates

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden is pushing forward with a massive plan to require millions of private sector employees to get vaccinated by early next year. But first, he has to make sure workers in his own federal government get the shot. About 4 million federal workers are to...
U.S. POLITICS
journalofaccountancy.com

Infrastructure bill tax provisions include ERC termination

The employee retention credit will be terminated early and broker reporting of cryptoasset transfers will be required as a result of legislation (H.R. 3684) that passed the House of Representatives late Friday and is headed to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law. Known as the Infrastructure Investment...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
News 8 WROC

Federal court temporarily halts Biden vaccine requirement for businesses with 100+ workers

NEW ORLEANS, L.A. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AOL Corp

Supreme Court case could "rip" disability laws, advocates warn

The Supreme Court will hear a case next month that could have far-reaching effects on disability rights. The question at the heart of the case, CVS Pharmacy, Inc. vs. Doe, is whether claims of unintentional discrimination against people with disabilities are allowed under federal law. At issue is language in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#U S Justice Department#Americans#The White House#The Legal Services Corp#Kentucky Legal Aid#Justleadershipusa#Access
Washington Post

Yes, the U.S. government should settle with families separated by Trump-era policies

Joyce White Vance is a distinguished professor of the practice of law at the University of Alabama School of Law and a former U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Alabama. Reports that U.S. officials are engaged in talks to offer “compensation” to immigrant families separated after illegally crossing the...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
The Independent

Thousands of intel officers refusing vaccine risk dismissal

Thousands of intelligence officers could soon face dismissal for failing to comply with the U.S. government’s vaccine mandate, leading some Republican lawmakers to raise concerns about removing employees from agencies critical to national security. Several intelligence agencies had at least 20% of their workforce unvaccinated as of late October, said U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart a Utah Republican who is a member of the House Intelligence Committee. Some agencies in the 18-member intelligence community had as much as 40% of their workforce unvaccinated, Stewart said, citing information the administration has provided to the committee but not released publicly. He...
HEALTH
AFP

US Justice Department sues Texas over controversial voting law

The US Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Thursday against the state of Texas over a recently passed law the federal government says will unfairly restrict voting. The suit filed in federal court in San Antonio challenges the law known as SB1, which was passed in September to revamp voting and elections in the southwestern state. However the Justice Department says the measure, which prohibits drive-in voting and institutes several other restrictions on hours and mail-in ballots, violates federal voting and civil rights laws. Supporters say the law makes elections safer by protecting against fraud, but critics have said it disproportionately affects minorities' ability to vote, especially Black Americans, who tend to back Democrats.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

House Republicans demand FBI disclose how it is complying with DOJ school board memo

EXCLUSIVE: Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee are demanding answers from the FBI on how they are complying with Attorney General Merrick Garland's directive targeting harassment and threats of violence at school board meetings, while slamming the Justice Department for efforts to "target concerned parents" and "chill their protected First Amendment activity."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Trump campaign payments for ‘command centers’ at D.C. hotels could undermine executive privilege claim in Jan. 6 investigation

It was a month after the 2020 presidential election, and Bernard Kerik was starting to panic. The former New York City police chief and his friend Rudolph W. Giuliani were shelling out thousands of dollars for hotel rooms and travel in their effort to find evidence of voting fraud and persuade state legislators to overturn Joe Biden’s victory.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Reuters

218K+
Followers
235K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy