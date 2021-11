Pennsylvania’s General Election Day ran smoothly at Penn, with nearly 400 ballots cast at campus polling locations after political groups' voter mobilization efforts. Voters across the city headed to their respective polling places on Tuesday to elect a district attorney, city controller, and multiple judges, according to resources provided by the student-run, non-partisan political program Penn Leads the Vote. Many students on campus who are registered to vote in Pennsylvania were assigned to a polling location in Houston Hall's Bodek Lounge or in room 108 of the ARCH Building, both of which remained open until 8 p.m.

PENN, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO