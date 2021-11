As the harvest season continues, farmers in our area are seeing a nice yield of corn and soybeans. The agriculture educator for the Ohio State extension office says that yields are above average for corn in our area, and soybeans are right around what we usually see. He cites the weather that we had this summer as a big factor towards the promising crop, even though many farmers planted a little later than normal this year.

