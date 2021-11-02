CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
vsphere api, vm from library item vm template to storagepod

By Solbstr
vmware.com
 6 days ago

From PowerShell PowerCLI we can create a from vm template and...

communities.vmware.com

vmware.com

Is there a log to help identify which datastore a deleted VM was on?

I need to restore a VM that i deleted from disk. We backup all of our datastores via storage array snapshots so i know the backup is there but I don't know which datastore the VM used to be on. Unless there's some way of telling which datastore the VM used to be on I may have to restore ~30 snapshots and mount each of them to look inside and see if the VM is there.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

New-ContentlibraryItem from template and include advanced configuration

New-ContentlibraryItem from template and include advanced configuration. In the GUI it's just a check box but in powercli I cannot find a parameter to keep the template advanced configuration properties. 0 Kudos. 4 Replies. Such a parameter does not exist in the current New-ContentLibraryItem cmdlet. You can simulate what the...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

VM console access

Due to security reasons we do want to allow the console access to few VMs from vCenter. Actually, the VM runs a script and anybody who is logged into the vCenter server can access the VM console and can see what is been executed on the VM console. how can we prevent the console access to the VM.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Finding a VM in vROPS and vCenter VM belongs to using Powershell

I am trying to use PowerShell to pull some VM info from vRealize Operations Manager (vROPS). The idea is to search for a VM, and find out if the VM exists in any of our vCenters and display which one if found. Since vROPS is plugged with all the vCenters, I though leveraging that would be the way to go (instead of connecting to dozens of vCenters). So far I was able to do this:
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Convert Template to VM to Template after Patching

Looking forward to your reply, thanks for the help. All these steps, besides 3, are simple cmdlets. Blog: lucd.info  Twitter: @LucD22  Co-author PowerCLI Reference. Thank you for the response. I was able to figure out about template to VM to template cmdlets and it works. But I'm stuck at assigning the IP...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Could not launch vSphere Client of vCenter, why?

I just installed vCenter on an ESXI host (v7.0 U3):. (my storage is only 256GB, so I choose "thin" mode) It seems that "vSphere client service" is healthy. The vSphere Client redirected to the SSO component which always use its FQDN during the login. Looks youre try to reach your VCSA from "outside" of your Network or your Clients cant simply unresolve the used Domainname.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

vSphere 7.0U3 UI regressions for custom objects

VSphere 7.0U3 has made further UI changes, and in the process seems to have introduced a nasty regression for plugins using custom objects. The "Actions" menu (and right-click menu from VMware-provided lists) for custom objects renders incorrectly - the container is not sized correctly, so the text for each line in the menu wraps, typically causing each word to appear on a separate line - this looks horrendous. There are other inconsistencies - the font is much larger than that used for VMware-provided objects, and the general styling is different (e.g. the menu header) - but those are not a severe as the wrapping issue.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Create a blueprint that uses existing cloud vsphere machine

Do you know if it is possible to create a blueprint in VRA 8.x that can use an existing cloud vsphere machine?. I have one machine created and I would like to create a blueprint that some new resources point to that existing machine. Would appreciate your help, thanks.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VCSA 7.0.3.00100 (VM disk size extension broken) ...

Last friday I upgraded our vCenter 7.0.2.00400 to 7.0.3.00000 and today to 7.0.3.00100 but since both upgrades, I am unable to extend disk sizes of VMs, no matter what VM I choose and no matter what type of disk (thin or thick). Even the ESXi host version behind vCenter doesn't...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Script to Repoint a list of VM's NICS to a different DVS and port group.

I'm looking for a script that will take a list of existing VM's up to 1000 and repoint their existing NICS to a different DVS and port group. Import-Csv -Path .\vms.csv -UseCulture -PipelineVariable row | ForEach-Object -Process { $pg = Get-VDSwitch -Name $row.TargetVDS | Get-VDPortgroup -Name $row.TargetPortgroup Get-VM -Name $row.Name | Get-NetworkAdapter | Set-NetworkAdapter -Portgroup $pg -Confirm:$false }
CODING & PROGRAMMING
vmware.com

Re: Add Existing Virtual Disk to VM

Add Existing Virtual Disk to VM — Hey guys I'm looking for a script that will add ten existing virtual disks to a VM where the location of the disks is known on several different datastores. I'd also like to specify which scsi controller they get put on as well.
SOFTWARE
mining-technology.com

API Library

Is creating a reusable data science workflow taking too much of your time?. Do you find yourself expending energy and focus searching for domain-specific tools and APIs to incorporate into your software?. Would you like a hands-on approach to process modelling and real-time plant optimisation, powered by modern machine learning...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Network configuration for VM with windows server 2019

Hello, I am having issues to set up Ethernet connection on the virtual machine with windows server 2019 installed on it. Basically i am creating new VM, installing server 2019, installing VMware tools, after that tried adding DNS, DHCP, configure remote access, Forward revers PTR A and lots of other stuff. But still cant get it to connect to Ethernet. If i run diagnostics it says router not configured or cable broken. I tried to configure NAT but on set up it said i have no available adapters. I know it should work because i had it working but accidentally deleted VM with the center server, even though i just wanted to remove it, not delete entirely.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

vRealize Operations 8.6 causing VM CPU peaks

This evening, I wanted to update vRealize Operations to v8.6 in my lab. Update itself went fine and I didn't had to worry about. But later, I noticed that cluster DRS score seemed pretty low compared to standard and I started to check my VMs CPU usage. I found out...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Script/Automation equivalents for vSphere LCM configuration

I am looking to find the scripted/API equivalents of configuring vSphere Lifecycle Manager settings (after resetting the DB, VMW KB 2147284). Specifically Lifecycle Manager > Settings > Administration > Patch Downloads - changing automatic downloads to Disabled... and Patch Setup - changing download source to Disabled. Looking to script these...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

get the VM name from inside VM

I'd like to get the VM name, I'm only using VMware workstation PRO & nothing else. I create 10vms like f1,f2,f3 etc ......I google, tried various resources, but I couldn't get the name......I'd like the name, not the hostname, the hostanames seem all identical anyway. thanks. 0 Kudos. 3 Replies.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

VM Workstation Player Wont Save Changes

I'll provide as many details as possible. My host computer is Windows 10. Each of my 3 VM I have set up are each using 4GB RAM(plenty considering all 3 OS are really lightweight) and are 64 bit. Using Linux Mint XFce 20.2, CentOs 8.4.2105, and Lubuntu 20.04.3. Everywhere I...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

vSphere with Tanzu - Guest cluster deployment stuck at Control Plane VM

I have master vCenter and 3x nested ESXi with VSAN on which I tried to test Tanzu , VDS switch (not NSX-T), HAproxy as LB. All MGMT are on existing network, deployed 2x new VLAN, one for Frontend and one for Workload. Managed to deploy SupervisorCluster up and running, Namespaces....
TRAFFIC

