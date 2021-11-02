CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Village, CO

$11 Million Colorado Home Has Cave Theater and Wine Cellar

By Matt Sparx
94.3 The X
94.3 The X
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sometimes you see a house and you get envious. This Mountain Village home located near the Telluride Ski Resort is one of those places we would all love to live in... Or at least stay the night. The home listed on Realtor is selling for an asking price of...

943thex.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 The X

Colorado’s Thanksgiving Plates Could Feature One Surprise Dish

Maybe you can help us figure out where this came from. Thanksgiving is just about here. Seriously. It's that season in which if you blink, the year will be over with. My goal is to enjoy this time of year rather than stress about presents to buy or the fact that they year is coming to an end. I love a good New Year's resolutions, but I also panic a bit when the year winds down. It's like I don't want to holiday season to end, so rather than just being present, I sabotage the season by stressing about it ending.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

10 Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Life in Colorado

Hi, and welcome to Colorado, where we love to hate on out-of-state transplants and people who like craft beer, even though we are all out-of-state transplants who drink locally-brewed IPAs. For real though, is anyone more proud of their state than Coloradans (cue 'Obsessed' by Mariah Carey)? With that, however,...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountain Village, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Telluride, CO
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Mountain Village, CO
Real Estate
Mountain Village, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Business
94.3 The X

Casa Bonita’s Sale to South Park Creators Clears Hurdle

Hooray! Trey Parker and Matt Stone are 'this close' to being the owners of Casa Bonita as the landmark restaurant will open again. It was October 19, 2021, that things looked like they might get all fouled up, like Cartman working a plan to get a day off from school, when it came to the South Park guys purchasing Casa Bonita.
RESTAURANTS
94.3 The X

Denver Named a Top 2021 Winter Holiday Travel Destination

According to WalletHub, Denver was ranked one of the top destinations in the U.S. for holiday travel this year... just ignore our COVID-19 numbers. Based on 39 key metrics, the Mile High City was ranked the seventh-best place to travel during the holiday season for those who like the cold. The ranking was largely based on the number of cold weather activities available for tourists (WalletHub ranked it the forth-best city in terms of cold weather fun, like skiing).
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Cellar#Caves#Wine Room#Realtor#Bottle Wine Cellar Take
94.3 The X

A Moose in Colorado Wore a Bucket on its Antler for Halloween

In the words of Colorado Parks and Wildlife... You can't make this up. A bull moose in Gilpin county was seen grazing on Halloween with a bucket on its antler. It's almost as if the bull moose knew that it was Halloween and it was going trick or treating. The video was posted to Colorado Parks and Wildlife NE Region's Twitter on Halloween.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Looking Back at The Drunken Monkey In Fort Collins

The Drunken Monkey was a staple in Old Town Fort Collins for close to two decades! Hard to believe it's been gone for two years now which seems unbelievable!. When I moved to Fort Collins back in 2005, I wasn't 21 so I couldn't partake in the bar scene but everybody was buzzing about the Drunken Monkey on College Avenue in Old Town Fort Collins. Not only was the name and theming completely different than anything NoCo had seen at the time, but it had also just opened in 2005 so it was the newest bar in town!
FORT COLLINS, CO
94.3 The X

25 Things Coloradans Do, Say That Other States Think Are Weird

LOOK: 26 Things (and People) Colorado Is Famous For, From A to Z [PHOTOS]. I was also shocked to see just how lightly Coloradans took the winter weather. In North Dakota, I had to bring my winter coat, hat, snow boots, and snow pants to school to be allowed outside for recess (to be fair, we did have to go outside unless it was colder than -12° F).
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Best NoCo Shops For National Sandwich Day

It’s National Sandwich Day and if you’re like me that makes you happy! Where in Northern Colorado can you get the best sandwich today?. I always look at what “national day” it is in the morning to see if it gives me an excuse to eat or drink something I don’t normally partake in. Today, I’m happy to report, is National Sandwich Day! Or am I supposed to write #NationalSandwichDay? There are a lot of places to get sandwiches around NoCo but which one is the BEST? I asked around the office and here are a few options to try if you’re looking for a familiar, or maybe a new spot to get your foot long on today! I gathered some input from fellow staffers around the radio station and yes, chains can be included! Here's our Top 5:
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
94.3 The X

Rocky Mountain Romance: Colorado’s 2 Favorite Love Songs

It takes two to make a loving couple, so Colorado should have two love songs, right? Our old friends in the diamond business did a study to find them. The Denver-based Shane Company, celebrating its 50th year in business, is famous for those radio commercials with Tom Shane, and the voice-over at the end:
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

This Cute Farm Wedding Venue in Colorado Selling for $2.2 Million

This farm and wedding venue could be a doubleheader as you could produce the popular Olathe sweet corn and also provide a location for magical farm-style weddings. The original barn and home built in 1910 are at 5328 HIghway 348 in Olathe, Colorado. Realtor's listing for the farm states that the vintage feel was kept intact when the barn was structurally improved and updated.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Live Like a King at These Vail Colorado Winter Vacation Rentals

You can't let winter in Colorado come and go without hitting the slopes in Vail. Home to some of the best slopes in the state, and home to some incredible vacation rentals. If you have a group of friends ready to hit the slopes it can be tons of fun to get a group together and divide up the cost of an amazing vacation rental with the kinds of views you'll find in Vail.
VAIL, CO
94.3 The X

8 Great Colorado Ski Areas That Are Perfect For Beginners

If you have just discovered the fun of skiing or if you are eager to learn, these ski resorts are some of your best bets in Colorado. Skiing can be an intimidating sport for the newbie. It feels like everybody who is on the mountain is an expert skier, but, the reality is they aren't. There are plenty of people on the slope who are just starting out and beginning to get their ski legs just like you and your family. Of course, the good skiers make it look so easy.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Moose Stomps Dog To Death In Front Of Owners On Hiking Trail

This is just one of those stories that is so heartbreaking in every way, shape and form. Over the past several weeks, there have been an influx in moose encounters all over Colorado due to rutting season (which is basically their mating season) where moose can become more aggressive than usual. It's important to always remember that moose are NOT afraid of people or dogs and that was a painful reminder to the owners of a dog named Arlo who was trampled to death on a hiking trail on Saturday.
FRISCO, CO
94.3 The X

94.3 The X

Windsor, CO
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943thex.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy