It always sucks when a plan doesn't come together as you hoped, but in this case, I'd say it was probably for the better - for all except one person. On Thursday (Nov. 4), the Loveland Police Department shared the above image via their official Facebook page, seeking the public's help in an effort to find a car thief who would've gotten away with the vehicle he attempted to steal - except he didn't know how to drive it.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO