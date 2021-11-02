CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC advisers recommend Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

By The Associated Press
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(AP) – An influential advisory panel on Tuesday recommended kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, putting the U.S. on the brink of a major expansion of vaccinations. A final decision was expected within hours. The Food and Drug Administration already has OK’d the...

fox2now.com

FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
Community Policy