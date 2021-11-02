CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Family protests plea deal for suspect in Mobile teen’s stabbing death

By Gabby Easterwood
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A murder victim’s family protested outside of Government Plaza Tuesday as the murder suspect took a plea deal.

It’s been five years since Gaige Taylor was stabbed to death in a fight involving almost 40 high school students in Theodore. Shortly after the fight, Mobile Police arrested two teens — Devon Watson and Billy Southammavong, for Taylor’s murder. Southammavong was indicted for the murder by a grand jury in 2019.

Tuesday, Southammavong was in court again. The charge of murder was reduced to manslaughter, and the plea was accepted. The plea calls for Billy Southammavong to serve 2½ years followed by five years of probation. The family of Taylor was extremely upset by this decision, saying it isn’t nearly enough time for a life that was taken.

Alabama AG reviewing ethics violation accusations against Clarke County DA

Tiffany Head, Gaige’s mother, said, “I’m frustrated with the DA office, I’m frustrated with the system… It’s scary for our community. We want our children to be safe — how will they ever be safe if we allow murderers to walk the streets?”

Taylor’s family and friends stood for hours outside of Government Plaza protesting the deal. Natalie Head shared these photos with WKRG News 5.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O4bRn_0ckYkrYO00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pJtde_0ckYkrYO00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lIQFL_0ckYkrYO00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WD9cb_0ckYkrYO00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SwvQR_0ckYkrYO00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ny7K6_0ckYkrYO00

Mobile County DA Ashley Rich says she understands their frustrations. But she also says this plea deal goes with the facts of the case — that Gaige also went there that fatal 2017 night, to fight.

“It’s emotional. I understand the pain that they’re going through, and it is incredibly difficult to have a loved one that is senselessly killed and their lives are forever changed in an instant,” Rich said. “But we have to look at all of the facts and circumstances and do what we feel is best in each individual case.”

Head was given the chance to take the stand before Southammavong took the deal. With her voice cracking and hands shaking, she expressed her sorrow for the loss of her son and how the last five years have been agonizing for their family. She also spoke directly to Southammavong, saying she forgives him for his actions, but she still wants justice for her son.

“I hope he does the same and seeks forgiveness from God,” Head said.

Murder suspect arrested for Pleasant Valley Road shopping center shooting

Ultimately, Southammavong pleaded guilty and took the deal and was escorted out in handcuffs. Head and the family, ready to continue the fight, argue this is about justice beyond this case and sets an unfair precedent for other victims’ families.

“You shouldn’t be further victimized by the DA — they should be here to prosecute murderers,” Head said. “Our community won’t be safe until they do their job, and I will continue fighting for others who are dealing with the same issues we are.”

The other person accused in Gaige Taylor’s death, Devon Watson, is expected in court next month. The family tells WKRG News 5 they plan on attending and protesting then as well.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police looking for man wanted for several assault charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for a suspect wanted for first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault.  Jaylin Dixon-Long, 21, severely injured one person during a shooting, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department. Dixon-Long was last seen Saturday morning on Oct. 30 at the 3300 block of […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Bond denied for woman accused of shooting at AMF Bowling Alley

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bond has been denied for a woman accused of shooting four people at a bowling alley in Mobile. Christin Edwards was originally out on bond for murder, when she allegedly fired shots at the AMF Bowling Company on Government Blvd. Edwards was out on bond for murder, regarding a case in […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Theodore, AL
Theodore, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
Mobile County, AL
Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Man charged for vandalizing Channel 7 equipment

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The person who knocked a local television station off the air for almost two days this week was arrested, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. 51-year-old Nicholas Johnson is charged with criminal mischief. Investigators said Johnson cut at least 9 cables behind WJHG completely killing the ability for the […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Dothan man sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for truck bombing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man has been convicted on charges of conspiring with a coworker to bomb the pickup truck of her estranged boyfriend in October 2017. On Friday, Acting U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart announced the sentencing of Sylvio Joeseph King, 48, for detonating a truck bomb in an attempt to kill the […]
DOTHAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Mobile Police#Alabama Ag#Da
WKRG News 5

PCB stabbing was over ‘jealousy’

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman is in stable condition after she was stabbed at a residence on Clarence Street in Panama City Beach, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said Marvin Josue Gusman, 51, of Minnesota was the woman’s attacker and that he had stabbed her with a knife. Gusman was […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Man found guilty of 2020 killing in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A jury found a man guilty of a 2020 manslaughter Friday afternoon. Jaylen Wright, 23, was convicted of killing Kuanterion Rivers, also known as “Frozonee.” Rivers was shot and killed at Oakwood Terrace Apartments June 20 in Pensacola.  Rivers, 18, was a local Pensacola rapper.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Hit and run leaves one dead

BELLVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One person is dead after a hit and run in Bellview. A pickup truck traveling westbound on Highway 90 struck a pedestrian and fled the scene. The 57-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead when deputies arrived. Parts of the pickup were picked up from the scene. The truck could possibly be a […]
BELLVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy