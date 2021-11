The Monsters Within event has now entered its final week, wrapping up the event and the season with the return of Shadow Royale and a whole bunch of non-premium goodies. Out of the three Prize Trackers for the event, this one is, in our opinion, the best. First of all, it is the only one to include a Legend skin, and second of all, it has the most limited-time cosmetics: five total. One Weapon charm, one Legends skin, and three trackers. Here are all of the Prize Tracker rewards for Week 3 of the Monsters Within event.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO