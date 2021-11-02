CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Gov. McMaster wants to use pandemic cash for free 2-year degrees

By JEFFREY COLLINS, The Associated Press
 4 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster wants to spend the last $17 million of his COVID-19 education relief money to fully pay for anyone to go to a technical college for two years to train to enter high demand jobs.

The governor’s s senior education advisor and the president of the state’s 16 technical colleges spoke to The Associated Press about the plan Tuesday, a day before the announcement.

They say if the Legislature pays $124 million of the pandemic relief money it controls, then the program can help up to 15,000 people get training and jobs in areas like health care, manufacturing, IT and construction.

B.Conwell
4d ago

This guy has done nothing but cause problems for the downtrodden. He’s had all that surplus money but want to use pandemic funds to actually help someone. I believe this is just a smoke screen for his true intention, to use a very large part of the pandemic funds for that highway project. Mark my words, this guy is smoke and mirrors all the time.

