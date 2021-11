FRISCO — For the third match in a row, FC Dallas went into halftime with the lead. For the third match in a row, FCD closed the match without it. After a dominant first half with a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Matt Hedges, RSL stormed back to win 2-1 to boost its playoff hopes and send FCD to its 10th consecutive match without a victory. It was a 90th-minute winner from RSL attacker Albert Rusnak, who started a one-two with forward Justin Meram and used his left foot to sweep home a heatbreaking goal for FCD.

MLS ・ 10 DAYS AGO