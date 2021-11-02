CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona GOP Senate Chief Who Oversaw 2020 Election Audit Retiring, Says 'I Did My Job'

By Anna Carlson
 4 days ago
Senate president in Arizona will not seek reelection and said her involvement in investigating Trump's election fraud claims did not factor into her...

Comments / 22

Trumpers be stupid
4d ago

LOL. She knows she doesn’t stand a chance of winning re-election due to her cultish devotion to Trump.

13
Joe Dime
4d ago

She's why the audit was rigged and no routers turned over so now off she goes. I bet AZ-AG is a sellout too and the governor. America will never be healed.

2
The Independent

Republicans mocked for sudden silence on election fraud after Virginia win

Republicans have been mocked for their sudden silence on election fraud after winning the Virginia governor’s race. Private equity executive Glenn Younkin beat out Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a former governor of the state, in a race many expected Mr McAuliffe to win. The result is seen as cause for concern among Democrats as the party in power often lose their congressional majorities in the first midterm following a presidential victory. The hosts of Morning Joe on MSNBC sarcastically wondered why Republicans appeared to trust the results in the governor’s race and special elections that they won, when many falsely...
