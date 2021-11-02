CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets: 3 things we need to see from Brooklyn in order to beat Hawks

By Dave Early
The Brooklyn Nets (4-3) currently sit in 8th place in the East. They’ve won three of their last four games and two in a row. During the last two contests, wins over the Pacers and Pistons respectively, they played cohesively and the shots were really falling. But they have a bigger...

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
To commemorate the 75th year since the NBA got established, the league announced that they would release a list naming the top 75 players of all time. Such lists tend to have controversy surrounding them and this one attracted quite a lot. On announcing the 75, the league had left...
After a clunker of a game in the season-opener, the Nets found themselves staring at another daunting opponent in the Philadelphia 76ers. And for the majority of the game, it almost felt like Déjà vu from Tuesday. Ironically the Nets’ first basket of the game came on a Harden to Claxton alley-oop just like their last game. But, Brooklyn started out the game slow once again as the Sixers began the game on a 20-6 run. The Nets led by Kevin Durant again mounted a mini-run and were down six at the end of the first quarter.
In a day where both teams from Charlotte were playing in New York city it was the Charlotte Hornets that rose to the occasion, spoiling the Brooklyn Nets’ home opener 111-95. LameloBall and Miles Bridges kept the Hornets in the game and to the surprise of many, Ish Smith and Cody Martin closed Brooklyn out in the 4th quarter. Martin got under James 4PF Harden’s skin in the 4th quarter, drawing back-to-back charges. On a night where Terry Rozier didn’t play, Gordan Hayward and Kelly Oubre shooting 8-24 combined and Kevin Durant scoring 38 points, the Hornets found a way to win. Here are some observations:
It’s still very early, but the Miami Heat is quickly earning the attention of the Eastern Conference’s best. After opening the season with a blowout win over the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, the Heat (3-1) earned a hard-fought 106-93 road win over the East favorite Brooklyn Nets (2-3) on Wednesday night at Barclays Center.
The Detroit Pistons will try to get their first win of the season on the road tonight against the Atlanta Hawks. This is the second game of a three-game road trip that will also see the Pistons play against the Philadelphia 76ers, so it doesn’t get any easier for the Pistons. The Pistons will be without Cade Cunningham for all of this trip and are hoping to avoid a big hole before he returns.
Missing a bunch of key players to injuries, the Indiana Pacers extended their losing skid, bowing down to the Brooklyn Nets in another close contest to fall to a 1-5 win-loss card to begin their season. Despite the Pacers mounting a double-digit lead in the first frame, the Kevin Durant-led...
Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets Matchup Preview (11/3/21) On Wednesday, November 3, the Atlanta Hawks (4-3) will travel north to New York City to take on the Brooklyn Nets (4-3). The Hawks and Nets have been somewhat underwhelming to start the year. Many expected Brooklyn to be the bonafide best team in the NBA, and so far, it does not appear that they are at the moment. Meanwhile, similar expectations were given to the Atlanta Hawks after a deep playoff run last season that ended at the hands of the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks.
VITALS: The Heat and Nets meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season, Brooklyn won the series, 2-1. The Heat are 75-54 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 41-22 in home games and 34-32 in road games ... Center Bam Adebayo set single-season career highs in points, scoring average, steals per game, dunks, field goals made and free throws made last season.Duncan Robinson has hit a three-point field goal in 50- straight games, the second-longest streak in team history ... Nets guardJoe Harris is just three 3-pointers away from becoming the Nets’ all-time leader in 3-pointers made. LaMarcus Aldridge is just 16 points shy (19,984) of becoming the 48th player in NBA history (and the seventh active player) to score 20,000 career points ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out and Kyle Lowry (ankle) is questionable ... For the Nets, guard Kyrie Irving (ineligible) is out.
Before we get started, congratulations are in order for the World Champion Atlanta Braves. Last night, the Braves defeated the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series. Atlanta has patiently waited 26 years for another title, and the entire city deserves today (plus the entire offseason) to celebrate this momentous victory.
