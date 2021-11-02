Nets: 3 things we need to see from Brooklyn in order to beat Hawks

After a clunker of a game in the season-opener, the Nets found themselves staring at another daunting opponent in the Philadelphia 76ers. And for the majority of the game, it almost felt like Déjà vu from Tuesday. Ironically the Nets’ first basket of the game came on a Harden to Claxton alley-oop just like their last game. But, Brooklyn started out the game slow once again as the Sixers began the game on a 20-6 run. The Nets led by Kevin Durant again mounted a mini-run and were down six at the end of the first quarter.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO