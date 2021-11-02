CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

'I Like That Lil Leprechaun': Ed Sheeran Responds to Fan in Viral Video

By Sara Santora
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"I don't know who made the executive decision that we all hate Ed Sheeran, but you know what? I'm gonna stand my ground," Niccoya says in the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Teases Re-Recorded Version Of ‘Red’ In Cute New Video & Fans Go Wild — Watch

Taylor Swift shared a cute teaser video for her upcoming album, ‘Red (Taylor’s Version), to be released on Nov. 12 and fans couldn’t get enough!. Are fans Red-y for Taylor Swift? The 31-year-old’s Red (Taylor’s Version) album release is less than a month away, and the pop star just teased fans with a new version of the title track in her first-ever Instagram Reel. After dropping the reel, fans went absolutely wild across social media, gushing about the forthcoming record set to be released Nov. 12.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Zoe
Person
Kristian Nairn
HollywoodLife

Ed Sheeran Kisses Wife Cherry Seaborn In Rare PDA Video As He Promotes New Love Song

Ed Sheeran & his wife packed on the PDA in a 19-second video played to a snippet of his song ‘First Times.’ The track is part of Ed’s fourth album, out on Oct. 29. It wouldn’t be a new Ed Sheeran album without at least one love song! The 30-year-old British singer has been promoting his upcoming fourth album, =, by releasing “YouTube Short” clips that tease all 14 tracks, including the romantic tune “First Times.” The 19-second teaser for that song was released on Oct. 25 and features Ed packing on the PDA with his wife of over two-and-a-half years, Cherry Seaborn. Watch the romantic footage below!
CELEBRITIES
411mania.com

Ed Sheeran – = Review

Love him or hate him, Ed Sheeran is a man of his word. Back in 2012 he promised he would find his audience and release three original albums named after mathematical symbols before delivering a collection of duets with the artists who inspire him – and that is exactly what he did. He just so happened to conquer the world and become the most successful solo artist (not named Adele) on the planet in process. So what’s next for the everyman superstar? No 6 Collaborations Project is firmly in the rear-view mirror and we have entered the stage of Sheeran’s career where he promised Guardian writer Alexis Petridis that he would “calm down a bit”.
MUSIC
arcamax.com

Ed Sheeran has coronavirus

Ed Sheeran has tested positive for COVID-19. The pop star has revealed that he is self-isolating in an Instagram post but confirmed that he would continue to perform and give planned interviews from home in Suffolk. Ed, 30, captioned the post: "Hey guys, quick note to tell you that I've...
PUBLIC HEALTH
themusicuniverse.com

Ed Sheeran tests positive for COVID

Ed Sheeran has tested positive for COVID, and will isolate at home, he shares on Instagram. The pop superstar was set to bring promoting his fourth studio album, = (Equals), this week, but will now conduct interviews and performances remotely. “Hey guys, quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viral Video#Leprechaun#Fantasy#Hbo#Twitter#Huffpost
b975.com

Ed Sheeran teases new music video for “Overpass Graffiti”

Ed Sheeran isn’t letting his COVID-19 diagnosis stop him from giving fans what they want. In addition to dropping his new album = [Equals] on Friday, Ed announced that he’ll also be releasing the new music video for his song “Overpass Graffiti.”. The teaser clip features a reporter broadcasting the...
MUSIC
101 WIXX

Will Ed Sheeran perform on ‘SNL’ remotely?

Ed Sheeran is supposed to be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on November 6, but his COVID-19 diagnosis has thrown a wrench into those plans. Page Six reports that the show’s producers are now trying to fill his slot with another act, despite Ed’s offer to perform virtually.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Ed Sheeran Previews '=' Album With 14 Eclectic YouTube Video Shorts

Ed Sheeran has teamed with YouTube to give a sneak peek at his upcoming = album via 14 shorts, marking a first-of-its-kind album preview effort. The brief videos -- one for each song slate to appear on Sheeran's fifth full-length studio album, which is due out on Friday (Oct. 29) -- are a kind of fast-forward trip through the four-year process of recording the tracks.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SFGate

Ed Sheeran Embraces Adventure on a Wild Desert Trip in 'Overpass Graffiti' Video

Ed Sheeran has dropped a video for his new single “Overpass Graffiti.” The visual arrives hours after Sheeran released his new album, = (Equals), via Atlantic Records. In the Jason Koenig-directed clip, Sheeran goes missing when his tour bus leaves him behind at a gas station. As he walks through the desert alone, a van full of friendly folks picks him up and a wild adventure ensues as the troupe stop at a wild carnival, go swimming and more. He meets an array of interesting characters as he journeys down the road with different people he encounters.
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Ed Sheeran Fans Won't Have to Wait Too Long For His Fifth Album

Ed Sheeran fans had to wait four years for his upcoming fourth studio album, Equals, which is set to drop on Oct. 29, but his fifth album could be here way sooner than we think. In an interview with The Sun, Sheeran's longtime manager, Stuart Camp, shared that the Grammy-winning artist already has his fifth studio album lined up. Come again? "It's more a question of stopping him putting another record out the week after this one," Camp told The Sun. "Ed writes so many songs, and he wants to get them out, he doesn't want them just sitting on his hard drive." Umm, neither do we! In the meantime, we can watch and rewatch Sheeran's NPR Tiny Desk Concert, where he performed a few tracks off his forthcoming LP, including "Shivers" and "Bad Habits." The Equals album is available for preorder now.
CELEBRITIES
Montrose Daily Press

Ed Sheeran: I feel embarrassed about my songs

Ed Sheeran is “embarrassed” by the songs he releases. The ‘Bad Habits’ hitmaker will release his new album, ‘=’, on Friday (29.10.21), and has revealed he always finds his music “embarrassing” when he’s writing it, because it comes from such a personal place. But Ed says if a song doesn’t...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Ed Sheeran Takes Truly Epic Road Trip in Rave-All-Night 'Graffiti Overpass' Video

Ed Sheeran goes on a road trip for the ages in the high-energy video for his '80s synth-pop homage "Overpass Graffiti," which appears on the singer's new album, =. The Jason Koenig-directed clip that dropped on Friday (Oct. 29) opens with Sheeran hopping off his tour bus to pop into the loo at a gas station and then getting left behind.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
629K+
Followers
67K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy