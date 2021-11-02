Bryce Miller: 'Real deal' manager Bob Melvin brings temperament, track record to Padres

Bob Melvin didn't need to win the news conference. He already has 1,346 victories as a major league manager. For the record, there could be no disputing the man in the fashionable spectacles and sharp black suit with the pocket square did win his introductory news conference Monday morning at Petco Park. From his self-deprecating quip while donning his No.3 Padres jersey to his explanation of analytics' place in the game to his excitement about Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado and the rest of the roster to his assertion that hiring a coaching staff should be a collaborative effort, Melvin demonstrated he was comfortable on the main stage.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO