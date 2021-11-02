CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryce Miller: 'Real deal' manager Bob Melvin brings temperament, track record to Padres

Derrick
 5 days ago

The vital selling point that new Padres manager Bob Melvin can connect with oodles of clubhouse...

US News and World Report

AP Source: Padres Hire Oakland's Bob Melvin as Manager

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres have hired Bob Melvin away from the Oakland Athletics to be their new manager, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. The person spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the hiring hadn't been formally announced. The 60-year-old Melvin will receive a three-year contract, the person said.
MLB
Report: Padres hiring former A’s skipper Bob Melvin as manager

Who the heck predicted Bob Melvin as the next manager of the San Diego Padres? Not me. But it looks like that’s the guy the Padres have picked, according to MLB.com’s A.J. Cassavell. You can watch or listen to my instant reaction to the hiring here!. We all were hearing...
MLB
Bob Melvin signs three-year contract to manage Padres

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Padres have agreed to a three-year contract with Bob Melvin to become the 22nd manager in franchise history, the team announced Monday. Melvin was the manager of the Oakland A’s. He agreed to a contract option with the A’s for the 2022 season, but the A’s allowed Melvin to interview with the Padres, who hoped he would bring a veteran presence to the clubhouse and dugout.
MLB
Padres reportedly agree to three-year deal with Athletics manager Bob Melvin

The San Diego Padres believe they've found the right manager to turn things around in the clubhouse. The team reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with long-time Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin, according to MLB.com's AJ Cassavell. The move comes as a major surprise. Melvin, who was managed the A's...
MLB
Bob Melvin
Bryce Miller
Padres Shock Everyone and Hire A’s Manager Bob Melvin Out of Nowhere

The San Diego Padres have their new manager, and in VERY STARK contrast to their last couple hires, they’re going with a seasoned MLB veteran manager. So seasoned, in fact, that nobody knew he was even on the market. Because he was expected to be the Oakland A’s manager next year, as he’s been for the last 11 years.
MLB
Padres make shock move, agree to deal with A’s manager Bob Melvin [reports]

The Oakland A’s continue to make their offseason decisions discernibly with the aim to exhaust their fans. After years of allowing their team’s best players to depart, they’ve now lost their manager. Melvin will take his talents down to Southern California. According to MLB.com’s AJ Cassawell, the Padres have agreed...
MLB
Padres introduce Bob Melvin as their new manager

SAN DIEGO — It is official Padres fans. According to the club, Bob Melvin will be the 22nd manager of the San Diego Padres. The 18-year managerial veteran signed a three-year contract with the team. President of Baseball Operations & General Manager A.J. Preller said, "“Bob is one of the...
MLB
Bob Melvin 'surprised' but happy to be managing Padres

Bob Melvin didn't need to win the news conference. He already has 1,346 victories as a major league manager. For the record, there could be no disputing the man in the fashionable spectacles and sharp black suit with the pocket square did win his introductory news conference Monday morning at Petco Park. From his self-deprecating quip while donning his No.3 Padres jersey to his explanation of analytics' place in the game to his excitement about Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado and the rest of the roster to his assertion that hiring a coaching staff should be a collaborative effort, Melvin demonstrated he was comfortable on the main stage.
MLB
#Padres#Temperament
MLB

The latest Anthony Rizzo rumors

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is a free agent. Read all about Rizzo here. Oct. 25: Rizzo could be hoping for Bronx return (report) First baseman Anthony Rizzo seemed to enjoy his brief tenure in pinstripes, so much...
MLB

