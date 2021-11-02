CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Mon Power employees volunteer to plant 1,000 trees in Harrison County

By Harley Benda
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MpOHZ_0ckYdrWB00

LOST CREEK, WV (WBOY) – Around 30 employees with Mon Power volunteered their day on Tuesday to plant trees at Watters Smith State Park in Harrison County.

The planting is part of Mon Power’s parent company, First Energy, and their initiative to plant trees in their six-state service area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FxjvC_0ckYdrWB00
A volunteer from Mon Power covers the roots of a newly-planted tree at Watters Smith State Park.
West Virginia native Homer Hickam visits WV Teacher of the Year's classroom

The company has planted over 2,700 trees in West Virginia alone, which the company hopes will help provide a more sustainable future.

“It’s great. This is something that our employees and our customers will be able to enjoy for years to come. It helps to beautify the park, and it helps promote the use of natural resources and environmental stewardship in West Virginia,” said Will Boye, First Energy Spokesperson.

The group from Mon Power will finish 1,000 trees by Wednesday. First Energy has planted over 15,000 trees at parks and nature reserves across the country and hopes to continue to reduce its carbon footprint.

