By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A former Steelers wide receiver is in trouble with the law. Louis Lipps Jr. was arrested on Mount Washington on Saturday night after he crashed into a trailer in front of a home on Ruth Street. Just before 11:00 p.m., police were called to the scene of a crash on Ruth Street. Once they arrived, they found Lipps and his wife inside his truck that hit the trailer. Lipps’s eyes were bloodshot, watery, and glassed over, according to the criminal complaint. Police asked Lipps to turn off the truck and exit the vehicle and...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO