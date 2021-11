Saturday night’s party playlist is here. You ARE WELCOME. Vera Bloom took a few months away from releasing music, only to come back stronger than ever with her latest single “Say Goodbye”. The confidence in the lyrics to this song suite Vera perfectly. As an artist I’ve always admired for blazing her own trail, it’s a fitting song lyrically as she takes no prisoners with her music. When I play this song on my radio show, I give her some sick 90s bleeps to hide those F Bombs, but in my car I sing them proudly and loudly.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 14 DAYS AGO