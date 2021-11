There comes a week in November - usually just after the clocks have gone back - when you start to interrogate everything in your wardrobe with the million-dollar question: is this weather-appropriate? Except, with temperatures still hovering above 10 degrees, it might be premature to go full woolly mammoth. Instead, now is the moment to get as much wear as possible out of your dresses, specifically your autumn dresses. These are the styles with sleeves and slightly longer hemlines that can easily be optimised for autumn with the addition of a polo neck (take your cue from Victoria Beckham), a transitional coat or a pair of knee-high boots. Keep reading for the four key styles - some of which will already be in your wardrobe - and notes on how to wear them until winter.

