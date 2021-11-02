CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Engaged Trained Observer (Step 1/12)

Marshall News Messenger
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe donning process is conducted under the guidance and supervision of a Trained Observer, who confirms visually that...

www.marshallnewsmessenger.com

Marshall News Messenger

Inspect PPE Prior to Donning (Step 3/12)

Visually inspect the PPE ensemble to be worn to ensure that it is in serviceable condition, that all required PPE and supplies are available, and that the sizes selected are correct for the healthcare worker. The trained observer reviews the donning sequence with the healthcare worker before the healthcare worker begins the donning process and reads it to the healthcare worker in a step-by-step fashion using a checklist.
Marshall News Messenger

Prepare to Doff your PPE (Step 1/21)

In this video, you will learn how to doff, or remove, your Personal Protective Equipment, or PPE, in accordance with CDC protocols. Comments on this video are allowed in accordance with our comment policy: http://www.cdc.gov/SocialMedia/Tools/CommentPolicy.html. This video can also be viewed at: http://www.cdc.gov/vhf/ebola/hcp/ppe-training/videos/DOFF_PAPR_COVER-01.MP4.
Marshall News Messenger

How to Serve as the Trained Observer: Principles of Good Observer Practice

Principles of Good Observer Practice Segment. This video discusses the roles and responsibilities of Trained Observers. A Trained Observer is a clinician, most likely an infection prevention professional, nurse, or physician, whose sole responsibility is to guide healthcare workers as they don (put on) and doff (take off) personal protective equipment (PPE) for caring for a suspect or confirmed Ebola patient. When acting as a Trained Observer you will not be delivering care directly to patients. Instead you will focus on ensuring the safety of healthcare workers.
Marshall News Messenger

Inspect Body for Contamination (Step 17/18)

Now, you, the Assistant and your Trained Observer will do one last inspection of your scrubs and inner clothing for holes, tears, or contamination. Comments on this video are allowed in accordance with our comment policy: http://www.cdc.gov/SocialMedia/Tools/CommentPolicy.html. This video can also be viewed at.
Big Country News

79% of COVID-19 Positive Patients Admitted to Gritman Medical Center Since June 1 Have Been Unvaccinated, According to Hospital Data

MOSCOW - On Thursday, November 4, 2021, Gritman Medical Center provided its weekly COVID-19 update to the community. Since June 1, 2021, Gritman Medical Center has admitted 96 patients who were positive for COVID-19, with 76 of the 96 (79.17%) patients being unvaccinated, 17 of 96 (17.71%) being vaccinated and 3 unable to determine (3.13%). The date of June 1, 2021, was selected because vaccinations were widely distributed and available by that time.
doppleronline.ca

COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for hospital visitors effective Nov. 22

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) announced this week that starting November 22, 2021 it will require all visitors to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Patients are not required to show proof of vaccination to receive care. The provincial government has not mandated COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers, although...
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Vaccines: Latest Study Shows Massive Effectiveness Decline In Time

It seems that the covid vaccines are not as effective as previously thought. According to the latest reports coming from Yahoo News, a new study is showing that the vaccines’ effectiveness is dropping in time. It’s been revealed that the Delta variant became the dominant strain of coronavirus across the...
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
theaviationgeekclub.com

SR-71 pilot tells the story of when he accelerated his Habu at Mach 3.2 and denied an F-15 pilot an “easy,” simulated kill against its Blackbird during a training sortie

‘In the phone debrief after the mission, the F-15 flight lead reported “four shots and four kills” on the first pass and mumbled something about radar problems and no kills on the second pass,’ Steve “Griz” Grzebiniak, SR-71 pilot. ‘Don Emmons and I, as well as many other Habus, had...
wmleader.com

‘No more boosters:’ WHO chief blasts coronavirus vaccine distribution inequality

Analysis-Country by country, scientists eye beginning of an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the devastating Delta variant surge eases in many regions of the world, scientists are charting when, and where, COVID-19 will transition to an endemic disease in 2022 and beyond, according to Reuters interviews with over a dozen leading disease experts. They expect that the first countries to emerge from the pandemic will have had some combination of high rates of vaccination and natural immunity among people who were infected with the coronavirus, such as the United States, the UK, Portugal and India. “We think between now and the end of 2022, this is the point where we get control over this virus … where we can significantly reduce severe disease and death,” Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist leading the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVID-19 response, told Reuters.
ScienceBlog.com

Psychological factors predict COVID vaccine side effects

Nausea. Chills. Fatigue. Headache. Before getting vaccinated against COVID-19, many of us braced for the minor but uncomfortable side effects we’d heard so much about in the news or from our friends and neighbors who had already received the jab. New research led by The University of Toledo suggests how...
Marshall News Messenger

Remove the PAPR (Step 9/21)

In this step, you will take off your belt mounted respirator. How you do this will vary from model to model of PAPR, so you and your assistant will need to refer to the manufacturer's specifications. Your assistant will help you with taking the respirator off. Comments on this video...
Marshall News Messenger

Disinfect the Inner Gloves (Step 12/18)

Now, use your EPA-registered disinfectant wipe or alcohol based hand rub to disinfect your gloves. Comments on this video are allowed in accordance with our comment policy: http://www.cdc.gov/SocialMedia/Tools/CommentPolicy.html. This video can also be viewed at.
Marshall News Messenger

Perform Hand Hygiene (Step 16/18)

Next, perform hand hygiene, using alcohol based hand rub on your bare hands. Comments on this video are allowed in accordance with our comment policy: http://www.cdc.gov/SocialMedia/Tools/CommentPolicy.html. This video can also be viewed at.
Marshall News Messenger

Put on Outer Gloves (Step 9/12)

Attach the hose to the PAPR battery pack and filter. The trained Observer will hold the respirator at the small of the back while you fasten the belt around your waist snugly and secure any loose straps. The PAPR battery pack and filter unit should be on the outside of the gown to ensure proper airflow.
Marshall News Messenger

Put on PAPR (Step 8/12)

The trained observer will hold the respirator at the small of the back while you fasten the belt around your waist snugly and secure any loose straps. The PAPR battery pack/ filter unit should be on the outside of the gown to ensure proper airflow. Comments on this video are...
Longview News-Journal

Put on Gown (Step 7/13)

Ensure the gown is sized properly, and large enough to allow unrestricted freedom of movement. If available, a gown with thumb hooks helps to secure the cuff of the gown over the inner glove to help ensure there is not a gap between the glove and the cuff. Tie the gown securely but in a manner that it can be easily untied when you begin the doffing process. Leave some length of the tie so that it can be pulled and untied without much effort.
Marshall News Messenger

Put on Outer Apron - If Used (Step 11/12)

If the patient is vomiting or has diarrhea, put on a single-use (disposable), fluid resistant or impermeable apron that covers the torso to the level of the mid-calf. The apron provides an additional layer of protection to the front of the body against exposure to body fluids or excrement from the patient.
Marshall News Messenger

NORA Public Safety Sector: State of Research Practice for Per and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS)

This meeting hosted by the NORA Public Safety Sector Council (https://www.cdc.gov/nora/councils/pubsaf/default.html) took place virtually on May 19th, 2021. It included presentations from a diverse group of researchers, stakeholders, and partners to raise awareness, facilitate partnership opportunities, and identify research gaps around PFAS in the public safety sector. This video can...
Marshall News Messenger

Remove and Discard Inner Gloves (Step 20/23)

The process to remove the inner gloves is the same as it was with the outer gloves. Hold one of your wrists so that your thumb points up. Pinch that glove and lift at the wrist, then roll it down until the glove is completely off in a ball in the palm of the other hand. Then, slide a finger down and inside the glove on the other hand and pull it off until it's balled around the first glove. Dispose of the gloves.
