The MVP with Waldman '07 and Gruen '06

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease join us for the third episode in our Entrepreneurial Education Series hosted by Blake Darcy ’78, founder and CEO of several fintech companies. You have a Big Idea. You have a Plan. Now...

Nonprofit Entrepreneurship

The Entrepreneur Education Series and Hamilton Career Network are teaming up to explore what you need to know about nonprofits. How do you build an organization around that great idea for saving the world? How do you attract and retain donors? Maybe you’re deciding which nonprofit you want to support with your time and money. Join Blake Darcy ’78, founder and CEO of several fintech companies, as he talks with Gretchen Morrison Grad ’85 about her path from math/economics major to her career as a securities trader to becoming founder of Hands of Peace, a non-profit that has been empowering Israeli, Palestinian and American youth since 2003. Together they will explore what pitching, building, and sustaining a non-profit organization have in common with for-profit start ups, and how they differ. The first part of the event will be a formal Q & A moderated by Blake, followed by a general Q & A from the audience.
This Is The Largest Employer In America

There are two answers to which organization employs the most Americans. One is the federal government. The Hill puts that figure at about 2.1 million. The other is a publicly-traded company owned, in part, by one of the richest families in the world. The topography of corporate America has changed radically since the middle of […]
Why You Need a Wealth Manager—and How to Choose One

We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure. We’ve all heard the rule of thumb, If you have to ask how much it is, you can’t afford it. Some of us have encountered its corollary, if you’re not sure whether you need wealth management, you probably don’t. You see, truly affluent people are faced with the fact that wealth is a resource to be managed actively—lest complacency, inflation and family strife eat away at it—and so they employ wealth managers to...
How to Normalize Taboo Money Topics With Your Inner Circle

Outside of sensitive topics, like, say, COVID-19, many people choose not to talk about their finances with others. In fact, some see it as completely unnecessary. Why share your salary if you’re the only one earning it, especially if you feel like it’s a fair number? Fair enough. Still, that simple rationale may not be as straightforward as it seems; especially since unequal pay persists in the workplace. In a recent chat with marketing guru, “accidental entrepreneur,” and Cubicle to CEO podcast founder (and former BlogHer speaker) Ellen Yin, we dug more into the mindsets behind finance secrecy, and how we...
Connect to Careers in Finance

Connect to Careers in Finance: Alternative Careers in Finance with Aurora Cai '21. Please join Aurora Cai '21 for a discussion about alternative careers in finance. Aurora is a Hedge Fun Analyst at AIG and she majored in math and with a minor in psychology.
Explore 201: Networking

In this workshop, students will learn how to request and conduct informational interviewing as a means of exploring careers and getting advice. This workshop will be most beneficial for students who can identify at least one career field of interest and are interested in getting advice from professionals. Now includes...
Because Hamiltonians Talk to Robots: Tom Williams ’11

Part computer scientist, part cognitive scientist, Tom Williams ’11 uses insights from cognitive psychology to design and enable language-based interaction between humans and robots. That’s interaction as in a productive conversation. Williams is assistant professor of computer science at the Colorado School of Mines, where he directs the Interactive Robotics...
Venable LLP Info Session

Join Stuart Ingis '93 to learn more about Venable LLP. Stuart Ingis '93, Chairman and Partner at Venable LLP is nationally recognized as a leading attorney on privacy, marketing, advertising, eCommerce, and Internet law. He co-leads Venable's eCommerce, Privacy, and Cybersecurity practice, which won the Chambers USA Award for Excellence for the top privacy practice and top advertising practice in the United States. He has been repeatedly listed in the first tier of privacy attorneys in Chambers USA, Legal 500, and ComputerWorld magazine.
Personal Branding with Ruth Stevens K'72

Join us for Connect Team Life Skills Series: Personal Branding with Ruth Stevens K'72. Developing a unique personal brand sets you apart from the pack, whether in your company, your field, or your private life. In this dynamic session, you will learn the essentials steps of identifying and promoting a personal brand that is exclusively yours.

