The MVP with Waldman '07 and Gruen '06

The Entrepreneur Education Series and Hamilton Career Network are teaming up to explore what you need to know about nonprofits. How do you build an organization around that great idea for saving the world? How do you attract and retain donors? Maybe you’re deciding which nonprofit you want to support with your time and money. Join Blake Darcy ’78, founder and CEO of several fintech companies, as he talks with Gretchen Morrison Grad ’85 about her path from math/economics major to her career as a securities trader to becoming founder of Hands of Peace, a non-profit that has been empowering Israeli, Palestinian and American youth since 2003. Together they will explore what pitching, building, and sustaining a non-profit organization have in common with for-profit start ups, and how they differ. The first part of the event will be a formal Q & A moderated by Blake, followed by a general Q & A from the audience.

CLINTON, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO