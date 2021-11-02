The MVP with Waldman '07 and Gruen '06

Join Stuart Ingis '93 to learn more about Venable LLP. Stuart Ingis '93, Chairman and Partner at Venable LLP is nationally recognized as a leading attorney on privacy, marketing, advertising, eCommerce, and Internet law. He co-leads Venable's eCommerce, Privacy, and Cybersecurity practice, which won the Chambers USA Award for Excellence for the top privacy practice and top advertising practice in the United States. He has been repeatedly listed in the first tier of privacy attorneys in Chambers USA, Legal 500, and ComputerWorld magazine.
