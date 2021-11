Washington head coach Jimmy Lake has fired offensive coordinator John Donovan, the school announced Sunday evening. He was with the program for just less than three seasons. “University of Washington head football coach Jimmy Lake announced Sunday that offensive coordinator John Donovan has been relieved of his position, effective immediately,” the release read. “Wide receivers coach Junior Adams will assume play-calling duties for the remainder of the season, and offensive quality control analyst, Payton McCollum, will be promoted to quarterbacks coach. A former offensive coordinator at Penn State and Vanderbilt, Donovan originally joined the UW staff in January of 2019, having worked the previous four seasons on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ coaching staff.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO