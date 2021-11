ABILENE - For the third year in a row, Abilene placed in the Top 10 nationwide in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Best Historic Small Town contest. “Thanks to everyone for voting for Abilene,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau director. “We appreciate this recognition, and it reinforces what visitors say, and locals know – Abilene is one of the best historic small towns in the country.”

ABILENE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO