DeSean Jackson’s parting message to Rams before sad exit

By Angelo Guinhawa
 4 days ago
Veteran wideout DeSean Jackson just confirmed he is leaving the Los Angeles Rams after the team failed to find a trade for him at the deadline. On Instagram, the 34-year-old wide receiver delivered his parting message to the city of LA and the Rams organization, thanking them for welcoming him even...

