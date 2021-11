This week we look at some of the many 2023 Women's World Cup Qualifiers held during the latest FIFA international window this month, with matches in UEFA and AFC, the latter which has now finalised the final 12 teams for the 2022 Asian Women's Championship in January 2022 in India. We also look selectively at some key women's international friendlies in CONCACAF and CONMEBOL, including major friendlies with teams from Asia and Oceania. We also look at the first round qualifiers for the second leg of the Women's African Cup of Nations—after covering the first leg last week.

UEFA ・ 3 DAYS AGO