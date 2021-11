New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil an ambitious plan on expanding clean and renewable energy at COP26 in Glasgow. India is among the top countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy, wind and solar energy capacity and is on course to achieve the target of 450 GigaWatt of renewable energy by 2030.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO