Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 3 (ANI): It has been shown time and again at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup that there is no replacement for speed and South Africa has bags of it. Kagiso Rabada was the standout performer in the six-wicket win over Bangladesh, taking three wickets in the powerplay and decimating the Bangladeshi top order. His combination of pace and swing was too much for Bangladesh, but just as crucial from a South African perspective was the way the rest of the attack backed him up, with Anrich Nortje actually ending up with even better figures as he finished with three for eight compared to Rabada's three for 20.

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO