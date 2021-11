Do you know what the 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake picture on your tire is all about? It might mean the difference between staying on the road or driving into the ditch. If you are looking for tires that are going to help keep you on the roads during a crazy South Dakota, Minnesota, or Iowa winter you should check your tires for the 3-Peak Mountain with a Snowflake in the middle symbol.

